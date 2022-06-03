"Either you have the bounce or you don't" - Aakash Chopra says Mohsin Khan will play for Team India very soon

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes the disconcerting bounce Mohsin Khan extracts from the pitch will earn the pacer a Team India call-up pretty soon.

Mohsin was one of the star performers for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. The lanky left-arm pacer snared 14 wickets in just nine matches at an exceptional economy rate of 5.96.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about some of the uncapped Indian pacers who impressed him the most in IPL 2022. He said the following about Mohsin:

"Mohsin Khan has a unique thing, just like Umran (Malik) has pace, he (Mohsin) has the bounce. Either you have the bounce or you don't. Mohsin Khan has a high point of release because bounce is directly proportional to the point of release."

The cricketer-turned-analyst reckons the LSG pacer is likely to get an India cap soon. Chopra reasoned:

"If the ball is going to hit my chest or is near my head, how will I play a shot because it is not that short that I can play the pull and it is not that full that I can play a drive. The disconcerting bounce Mohsin Khan gets makes this bowler unique and that is why I feel he will play for India very soon."

Team India are on the lookout for an effective left-arm pacer, with their seam attack mostly comprising right-arm bowlers. Arshdeep Singh has been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Mohsin could also be in the selectors' thoughts.

"The bounce he gets, we people haven't played that" - Aakash Chopra on Mohsin Khan's bowling

Mohsin Khan proved effective both with the new ball and at the death [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra even compared Mohsin's bowling to the likes of Bruce Reid and Mohammad Irfan. He elaborated:

"He is extremely tall, like a monster, like a super giant and bowls with a high arm. The bounce he gets, we people haven't played that. It is that Bruce Reid type of bounce, the tall Australian whose bounce used to trouble batters. There used to be Mohammad Irfan also in the Pakistan team."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that Mohsin stood out even in a high-pressure game like the Eliminator. Chopra observed:

"Temperament is incredible and he even bowls a slower one. He has got hit in an odd match but other than that, he has been absolutely sensational. You reached the Eliminator and it is your first IPL, and to perform like that in that, means this guy is going to go far."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Well played @LucknowIPL . What a fabulous first season. In Mohsin Khan, you have unearthed a special player. Well played @LucknowIPL. What a fabulous first season. In Mohsin Khan, you have unearthed a special player.

Mohsin returned figures of 1/25 in his four overs when all the other LSG bowlers were being taken to the cleaners by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters. He gave KL Rahul's side the perfect start by dismissing Faf du Plessis for a golden duck, but Rajat Patidar stole the LSG pacer's thunder with a match-winning century.

