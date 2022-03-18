"Is IPL bullying the other boards?" - Aakash Chopra on South African players picking the T20 league over Bangladesh Tests

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that questions might be asked if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is bullying other boards, considering that South African players have chosen IPL 2022 ahead of their national commitments.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has left it to their players to choose between IPL 2022 and their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The Proteas cricketers unanimously opted to play the cash-rich league instead of Tests.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the development might lead to a few questions being raised. He elaborated:

"The question that stems from this is - Is club bigger than the country? The club versus country debate has caught a little fire again. Dean Elgar had said this will be a loyalty test. The question is - Is IPL bullying the other boards?"

However, the former Indian cricketer believes the BCCI has no role to play in the players' decision. Chopra explained:

"IPL has not said anything, IPL in fact says that when Cricket South Africa gives the NOC (No Objection Certificate), they get 10% from the players' salary. This is how the market of international cricket works.

Aakash Chopra even highlighted that the BCCI themselves are prioritizing the IPL over bilateral series. He reasoned that Indian cricketers were allowed to take a break in the series against West Indies and Sri Lanka recently, but would be playing the entire IPL 2022 season.

"Do not make players make this difficult choice" - Aakash Chopra

The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will miss the Test series against Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra feels the players should not be made to choose between club and country. He said:

"Do not make players make this difficult choice. The club versus country conflict will keep continuing, there will be different opinions on it but the fact is the players will choose IPL ahead of bilateral commitments and the boards will not be able to stop it."

The reputed commentator acknowledged that South Africa will miss quite a few of their first-team regulars during the Test series against Bangladesh. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Let's be honest, there are a lot of players - Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram. There is nothing known about Anrich Nortje at the moment, neither is he playing for his country nor does it seem that he will play the IPL."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha The fact that South Africa's cricketers have opted to play the IPL over the tests against Bangladesh isn't a huge surprise but is a significant development nonetheless. It will,undoubtedly, influence players from other countries & further impact scheduling as the IPL grows larger The fact that South Africa's cricketers have opted to play the IPL over the tests against Bangladesh isn't a huge surprise but is a significant development nonetheless. It will,undoubtedly, influence players from other countries & further impact scheduling as the IPL grows larger

South Africa will be particularly hit hard in the pace bowling department. The absence of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen apart from that of Anrich Nortje will force them to field an extremely inexperienced seam attack.

