“T Natarajan has lost some rhythm since returning from injury” - Aakash Chopra on SRH pacer’s poor recent form 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-arm seamer T Natarajan has not been the same bowler in IPL 2022 since returning from injury. According to the 44-year-old, the pacer’s poor recent returns have hurt the franchise’s fortunes.

After missing a couple of games due to injury, Natarajan made a comeback to Hyderabad's playing XI for the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 14. In SRH’s previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he was completely out of sync, conceding 60 runs in his four overs.

Hyderabad will conclude their IPL 2022 campaign with a match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. It will be an inconsequential encounter as both the sides have been knocked out.

Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra said about Hyderabad’s bowling:

“T Natarajan has lost some rhythm since returning from injury and that’s a bit of a problem. In the last game, he struggled to get his yorkers right. He was trying, but it was just not coming out right.”

Sharing his views on senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young gun Umran Malik, he added:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been economical right through the tournament. He will be expected to continue in the same vein. Umran Malik is a tearaway fast bowler. He may go for 40 in four or may claim three wickets. You will see this a lot with him.”

Chopra further suggested that Marco Jansen could come back, with Kane Williamson having left the bio-bubble. He said:

“Marco Jansen has been in and out. They can think about him as one of the overseas players in Kane Williamson’s absence.”

Natarajan has claimed 18 wickets in 11 matches for SRH at an average of 22.56 and an economy rate of 9.44. Malik has 21 scalps at an average of 20, which includes a five-wicket haul. Bhuvneshwar has 12 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.20.

“Shashank Singh could come back into the playing XI” - Aakash Chopra on SRH skipper Williamson’s replacement

With Williamson having quit the SRH bio-bubble for the birth of his child, the franchise will have to make at least one change in their playing XI. Sharing his views on who could come in for the Kiwi, Chopra opined:

“Shashank Singh could come back into the playing XI in place of Williamson. He had been given a chance earlier. Markram and Pooran can move one spot up and Shashank can come in at No. 6 and then Washington Sundar at 7. This is the kind of batting line-up they might go with. Sundar could have been utilized better with the bat but wasn’t.”

Shashank played 10 matches for Hyderabad before being dropped. Batting in the lower order, he contributed 69 runs at a strike rate of 146.81.

