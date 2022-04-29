“It’s like putting names in a jar and picking out one” - Aakash Chopra on uncertainty over LSG’s No. 4 batter in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra is puzzled with the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) ploy to keep changing their No. 4 batter in IPL 2022. The cricketer-turned-analyst compared their tactics to a lottery system where a chit is picked and the player whose name is on it goes out to bat.

LSG have been constantly experimenting with the batting order, barring their openers. Manish Pandey started at No. 3, was dropped and then brought back. Marcus Stoinis batted at No. 4 in their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Earlier, Krunal Pandya came in at the same position against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Lucknow will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday. Previewing the contest on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Lucknow could find themselves in trouble if they don’t sort their batting order. He stated:

“Manish Pandey has played one decent knock at No. 3 but has nothing else to show. Number four is anybody’s guess. It’s like putting names in a jar and picking out one. Not ideal. Either have Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Stoinis or Ayush Badoni there, but show some consistency.”

LSG have managed to win five out of their eight games despite the confusion in their batting primarily because skipper KL Rahul has been in great form. The 30-year-old has smashed 368 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 147.79. The opening batter has two hundreds and one fifty to his name in IPL 2022.

“LSG have depth in batting, but they sometimes themselves sink in it” - Aakash Chopra

Analyzing Lucknow’s batting, Chopra claimed that while LSG have plenty of depth, they aren’t making the best use of it. The 44-year-old explained:

“LSG have depth in batting, but they sometimes themselves sink in it. Stoinis is held back, Holder is so low in the order that he doesn’t get to bat at all. They can come up with a much better game plan if they can work on their batting order.”

Speaking about Lucknow's bowling, Chopra opined that although Mohsin Khan did well in the last game, Avesh Khan should come back if he is fit. With Avesh unavailable for the match against MI, Mohsin came into the playing XI and impressed with figures of one for 27, claiming the wicket of Dewald Brevis.

Concluding his thoughts on LSG, Chopra said:

“Mohsin Khan did well in the last match, but if Avesh Khan is fit, he is an automatic choice in the playing XI. Chameera and Holder are decent pacers. Ravi Bishnoi is also a good leg-spin option.”

Lucknow are currently fourth in the standings with 10 points from eight games. Punjab, on the other hand, are seventh with eight points from as many matches.

Edited by Samya Majumdar