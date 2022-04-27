“His performance has dipped, which is not good” - Aakash Chopra urges key GT batter to lift his game in IPL 2022

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra reckons that Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill’s dip in form after an impressive start in IPL 2022 does not augur well for the franchise. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that, given Gujarat’s weak batting line-up, it is hugely important for Gill to strike form.

The elegant 22-year-old batter hit 84 off 46 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and followed it up with 96 off 59 deliveries against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, in Gujarat’s last four IPL 2022 matches, he has registered scores of seven, 13, 0 and seven.

Gill’s performance will be under the scanner when GT take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. While sharing his views on the game on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Gujarat's top-order batters must start coming good. He said:

“GT’s batting is looking a little weak to be very honest. Shubman Gill had two good knocks but his performance has dipped after that, which is not good. He is due for runs. Wriddhiman Saha has the potential to score big but hasn’t done so yet. To be fair to him, he hasn’t got many opportunities as Matthew Wade was opening in the earlier matches.”

Matthew Wade played the first five matches for the franchise in IPL 2022. Opening the batting, he scored only 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 107.94.

“Manohar should bat at three instead of Hardik” - Aakash Chopra suggests change in GT’s batting order

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya came into bat at No. 3 in the team’s previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although the captain notched up another half-century, Chopra feels that the move is fraught with risk.

He advised the franchise to try out Abhinav Manohar at the position. The 44-year-old explained:

“At number three, Gujarat had Vijay Shankar earlier and then tried out Sai Sudharsan as well. I feel Abhinav Manohar should bat at three instead of Hardik Pandya. This is because if Hardik comes at three and gets out early, the team will sink as the batting won’t work. So, I will have Manohar at three and Hardik at four. Then, you have got David Miller and Rahul Tewatia.”

Concluding his thoughts on Gujarat’s batting, Chopra commented:

“The batting is short without any doubt. Miller and Rashid Khan bailed them out against Chennai in Hardik’s absence, but we cannot expect that to happen every time.”

Batting first, Gujarat were held to an under-par 156 for nine in their previous match against Kolkata. They went on to win the contest by eight runs as the bowlers again rose to the challenge.

