"AB transferred all his powers to DK!" - Fans go berserk as another Dinesh Karthik masterclass destroys DC in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik continued his dream start to the IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by smashing an unbeaten 66 off just 34 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

The 36-year-old had scored just 15 runs off 16 deliveries before the start of the final four overs. However, Karthik changed gears and smashed the DC bowlers all around the park to take RCB to a competitive total of 189/5.

The young Shahbaz Ahmed added 97 runs with Karthik. The duo have ensured that RCB have a sizeable total to defend.

Fans on Twitter were simply amazed to see Karthik's consistency this season as a finisher. Some believe the in-form 36-year-old should be drafted back into the Indian team.

Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 How the f can you be so consistent when striking at 218SR and coming in during pressure situations. DK's skills, intent and game awareness are on a different level. How the f can you be so consistent when striking at 218SR and coming in during pressure situations. DK's skills, intent and game awareness are on a different level.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2022:



32* (14) Vs PBKS.

14* (7) Vs KKR.

44* (23) Vs RR.

7* (2) Vs MI.

34 (14) Vs CSK.

66* (34) Vs DC.



- DK the MVP of RCB. Tonight he came in the 12th over and stabled the innings, later unleashed and gave a marvelous finish. Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2022:32* (14) Vs PBKS.14* (7) Vs KKR.44* (23) Vs RR.7* (2) Vs MI.34 (14) Vs CSK. 66* (34) Vs DC.- DK the MVP of RCB. Tonight he came in the 12th over and stabled the innings, later unleashed and gave a marvelous finish. https://t.co/Xr2GWM9Gs2

arfan @Im__Arfan DK doesn't like a bangla bowler at death, don't you know that DK doesn't like a bangla bowler at death, don't you know that

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This is madness, crowd chanting DK DK and he is smashing it all over the ground. This is madness, crowd chanting DK DK and he is smashing it all over the ground.

arfan @Im__Arfan DK 15*(16) at the end of 16 overs.

Death over begins,

2,6,0,1,4,4,4,6,6,4,0,6,0,1,0,2,4,1

Went from 15*(16) to 66*(34). DK 15*(16) at the end of 16 overs. Death over begins, 2,6,0,1,4,4,4,6,6,4,0,6,0,1,0,2,4,1Went from 15*(16) to 66*(34).

maelstrom @originalmiks DK actually stands for Damn Konsistent DK actually stands for Damn Konsistent

arfan @Im__Arfan DK 15*(16) at the end of 16 overs.

Death over begins,

2,6,0,1,4,4,4,6,6,4,0,6,0,1,0,2,4,1

Went from 15*(16) to 66*(34). DK 15*(16) at the end of 16 overs. Death over begins, 2,6,0,1,4,4,4,6,6,4,0,6,0,1,0,2,4,1Went from 15*(16) to 66*(34).

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie If DK isn't picked for the international team even now... If DK isn't picked for the international team even now...

Vikram Chandrasekaran @Vikram7723 DK scored 141 runs in 11 inns at an average of 12.8 for RCB in IPL 2015- His most poorest IPL season! He has already scored 189 runs in half

the amount of innings now adding to the insane avg and SR! Wat a turn around for the same franchise! DK scored 141 runs in 11 inns at an average of 12.8 for RCB in IPL 2015- His most poorest IPL season! He has already scored 189 runs in halfthe amount of innings now adding to the insane avg and SR! Wat a turn around for the same franchise!

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



They need to give him better platform to make use of his supreme finishing abilities.



#IPL2022 Expecting DK to come up with 200 SR knocks in every match is bit too much from RCB.They need to give him better platform to make use of his supreme finishing abilities. Expecting DK to come up with 200 SR knocks in every match is bit too much from RCB.They need to give him better platform to make use of his supreme finishing abilities.#IPL2022

Himanshu @imcricfanatic Rohit avg near 15 this season

Virat avg near 25 this season



DK avg 197 this season Rohit avg near 15 this seasonVirat avg near 25 this seasonDK avg 197 this season

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 That last ball from Fizz wasn’t even bad, DK just doesn’t care That last ball from Fizz wasn’t even bad, DK just doesn’t care

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



His returns?



56.5 Avg/161.4 SR



No one in the world in those two years had a better strike-rate while scoring as many runs as he did.



He never played T20Is again.



#DCvRCB From 2018 to 2019, Dinesh Karthik played 13 innings for India from No.6 or lower in T20Is.His returns?56.5 Avg/161.4 SRNo one in the world in those two years had a better strike-rate while scoring as many runs as he did.He never played T20Is again. From 2018 to 2019, Dinesh Karthik played 13 innings for India from No.6 or lower in T20Is.His returns? 56.5 Avg/161.4 SRNo one in the world in those two years had a better strike-rate while scoring as many runs as he did.He never played T20Is again.#DCvRCB

ayaan. @AyanMusk Hand over the captaincy to DK and let Fin Allen replace you Fafda. Hand over the captaincy to DK and let Fin Allen replace you Fafda.

Nitin Sundar @knittins Hope Dravid and the selectors have the guts to drop both Rohit and Kohli from the T20I side. So much good talent going around and not getting a look-in.



DK has to play the World T20. Hope Dravid and the selectors have the guts to drop both Rohit and Kohli from the T20I side. So much good talent going around and not getting a look-in.DK has to play the World T20.

Sai @akakrcb6 If DK is not in ICT for T20 for the world cup needs to sack not Rohit, and Dravid but dissolve BCCI itself. If DK is not in ICT for T20 for the world cup needs to sack not Rohit, and Dravid but dissolve BCCI itself.

arfan @Im__Arfan The chants just changed from ABD ABD to DK DK in the death overs for rcb. The job? Both taking rcb out from a big mess consistently. The chants just changed from ABD ABD to DK DK in the death overs for rcb. The job? Both taking rcb out from a big mess consistently.

arfan @Im__Arfan Win this for dk if you got any shame, such a knock going in vain is sin Win this for dk if you got any shame, such a knock going in vain is sin

Sai @akakrcb6 If I was in Stadium would have breached security ran to DK feet and touched his feet... I mean you get to touch his feet you have to touch it. If I was in Stadium would have breached security ran to DK feet and touched his feet... I mean you get to touch his feet you have to touch it.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill DK is no ABD, but he's surely saved RCB every time this season like how we have seen AB do.



Been absolutely sublime this season. Don't remember him batting as beautifully as he had this season ever. DK is no ABD, but he's surely saved RCB every time this season like how we have seen AB do.Been absolutely sublime this season. Don't remember him batting as beautifully as he had this season ever.

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper now you realize how big this wicket was and why this celebration. dk popa now you realize how big this wicket was and why this celebration. dk popa 🙏 https://t.co/IJa8tGPtHP

Vinayakk @vinayakkm BASRA of 406.57 for DK, to be honest. Pretty decentBASRAof 406.57 for DK, to be honest. Pretty decent 🚨BASRA🚨 of 406.57 for DK, to be honest. https://t.co/MJb8h4Fmgs

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl There's no way DK isn't boarding that flight to Australia. This is just top class batting against pace and ofcourse, out of the world finishing skills. There's no way DK isn't boarding that flight to Australia. This is just top class batting against pace and ofcourse, out of the world finishing skills.

arfan @Im__Arfan What rcb have done to deserve this dk diamond What rcb have done to deserve this dk diamond 😭

ayaan. @AyanMusk This season, DK Popa's average is of 197 and Strike rate is of 210. Baap of All BASRA merchants 🤣 This season, DK Popa's average is of 197 and Strike rate is of 210. Baap of All BASRA merchants 🤣

Kruthika Shetty 🦋 @shettykruthi17 When DK was bought by RCB, most of them doubted him, but now he's proving them wrong. Nothing feels better than your favourite player playing well for your favourite franchise 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 When DK was bought by RCB, most of them doubted him, but now he's proving them wrong. Nothing feels better than your favourite player playing well for your favourite franchise 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿

birat mowgli hatebot @s0urav27 give 60% of salary to DK and 40% to Shahbaz. Vijay Mallya with black beard @imVKohli give 60% of salary to DK and 40% to Shahbaz. Vijay Mallya with black beard @imVKohli

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie DK just sliced an almost yorker, straight down the ground. DK just sliced an almost yorker, straight down the ground.

Manya @CSKian716 People kept saying after the auctions that Faf is ABD's replacement for RCB but it is actually DK. People kept saying after the auctions that Faf is ABD's replacement for RCB but it is actually DK.

Venkat @__veebee31 Even if RCB win the title this year, bagging DK at 5.5 Crs will be the bigger achievement Even if RCB win the title this year, bagging DK at 5.5 Crs will be the bigger achievement

Dinesh Karthik, Maxwell, Shahbaz power RCB to 189/5

As the tradition has been for games at the Wankhede Stadium, DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Capitals got off to a fantastic start as RCB's top order woes continued.

After skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat departed, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell steadied the RCB innings a bit. However, the former RCB skipper was once again unfortunately run out to put his team in a spot of bother.

Maxwell began to counter-attack and took Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners, bringing up his first half-century of the season. But when Maxwell departed, it looked like DC would comfortably restrict RCB to a score under 160.

Initially, Karthik took his time and let Shahbaz take the majority of the strike. However, in the final four overs, the 36-year-old unleashed his belligerent best and punished the DC bowlers.

Despite the Capitals having a powerful batting line-up, Karthik could well have played a match-defining knock for RCB.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee