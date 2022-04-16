"AB transferred all his powers to DK!" - Fans go berserk as another Dinesh Karthik masterclass destroys DC in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik continued his dream start to the IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by smashing an unbeaten 66 off just 34 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.
The 36-year-old had scored just 15 runs off 16 deliveries before the start of the final four overs. However, Karthik changed gears and smashed the DC bowlers all around the park to take RCB to a competitive total of 189/5.
The young Shahbaz Ahmed added 97 runs with Karthik. The duo have ensured that RCB have a sizeable total to defend.
Fans on Twitter were simply amazed to see Karthik's consistency this season as a finisher. Some believe the in-form 36-year-old should be drafted back into the Indian team.
Here are some of the reactions:
Dinesh Karthik, Maxwell, Shahbaz power RCB to 189/5
As the tradition has been for games at the Wankhede Stadium, DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Capitals got off to a fantastic start as RCB's top order woes continued.
After skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat departed, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell steadied the RCB innings a bit. However, the former RCB skipper was once again unfortunately run out to put his team in a spot of bother.
Maxwell began to counter-attack and took Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners, bringing up his first half-century of the season. But when Maxwell departed, it looked like DC would comfortably restrict RCB to a score under 160.
Initially, Karthik took his time and let Shahbaz take the majority of the strike. However, in the final four overs, the 36-year-old unleashed his belligerent best and punished the DC bowlers.
Despite the Capitals having a powerful batting line-up, Karthik could well have played a match-defining knock for RCB.