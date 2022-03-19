Watch: Abhishek Sharma grooves to 'Kalavathi' from Mahesh Babu's upcoming film

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) young, dynamic batter Abhishek Sharma performed the hook step of the viral song 'Kalavathi' from Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

This song, which has been quite a rage on social media for the last few days, has attracted a lot of eyeballs and fans have been making short videos on the same. The franchise shared the video on social media and wrote:

"Sarkaru vaari paataki Abhishek vaari aata 😜@IamAbhiSharma4 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL"

Unlike most of the other teams who have been gearing up for the season on the grounds in Maharashtra, the Sunrisers decided to conduct their pre-season camp at Chepauk in Chennai.

All the members of their squad have been arriving in Chennai over the last few days. The team is trying to simulate a few match scenarios during their training sessions under the watchful eyes of head coach Tom Moody and skipper Kane Williamson.

"Just having a bit of a scrimmage out there, some match simulations, different phases of the game where guys in their different roles can look to basically execute their skills. Nice to start planning for the build-up to the tournament," Kane said in a video shared by the franchise.

Abhishek Sharma bought in the auction by SRH for a whopping ₹6.5 crores

Abhishek Sharma joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 and has been with the team for the last three years. He featured in three games in his first season for SRH followed by eight games each in the next two seasons.

In 19 games thus far, Abhishek Sharma mustered 178 runs for the team before he was back in the auction pool ahead of this season. The Hyderabad-based team went hard after him in the auction and bought him again for a mammoth ₹6.5 crores.

He is expected to don the role of an opener for the franchise this season, with David Warner no longer a part of the team.

In the recently conducted training session, the 21-year-old seemed to be in great form with the bat. He was smashing the ball all over and was great in the powerplay scenario, according to the coaching staff.

