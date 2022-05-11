"After the second duck, I realized what it feels like to be helpless" - Virat Kohli opens up on his poor form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is arguably having his worst IPL season with the bat. The 33-year-old has failed to maintain a healthy strike rate and also has as many as three golden ducks to his name this season.

Even for a champion player like Kohli, such failures are hard to accept. He recently spoke about the emotions he went through after getting out for a golden duck. The most notable of those came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where RCB were bundled out for a paltry 68.

Speaking on the show 'RCB Insider', Virat Kohli revealed why he smiled when he got out on his very first ball at the crease multiple times. He was simply in disbelief as whatever he tried, he just couldn't get rid of this woeful form. Kohli said:

"After the second duck, I realized what it feels like to be helpless. It has never happened with me in my career. That's why I was smiling because it has been so long and I have seen everything this game has to show."

"They can't live my life" - Virat Kohli on critics

Many cricket experts, commentators and even fans have raised questions about Virat Kohli's form and have given their own opinion about the 33-year-old. However, the RCB star stated that he has learnt not to let 'outside noise' affect him.

Kohli firmly believes that no one else can understand the pressure he goes through as a cricketer. That mindset has helped him overlook whatever has been said about him. He opined:

"(On commentators and people questioning) They can't be in my shoes. They can't feel what I feel. They can't live my life. They can't live those moment. So you say how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't play attention to what people are saying. I do both of these things."

Despite Kohli's poor form, RCB find themselves in a great position to qualify for the playoffs. They will be hopeful that their former captain will re-find his form and make some significant contributions towards the business end of the tournament.

