"People were proclaiming Dinesh Karthik as the best finisher, now just think about him as well" - Ajay Jadeja on MS Dhoni's heroics during MI vs CSK in IPL 2022 

Former Indian player Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on MS Dhoni's finishing ability and believes he gave the world a reminder of what he is capable of. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain played a valuable cameo to win the game off the last ball against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

Dhoni scored 16 off the final over to give his franchise a second win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The veteran was at his composed best while facing Jaydev Unadkat in the final over at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Opining that MS Dhoni is still the best finisher in IPL 2022, Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"The way the match was poised with four overs remaining, only MS Dhoni could have won this for them. MI were in the game, they had in their hands but they were beaten by a bigger player. Not for the first time, MS Dhoni once again showed his prowess, maybe some people forgot about it. People were proclaiming DK as the best finisher, now just think about MS Dhoni as well."

With 42 required off the last three overs, MI were the favorites to seal their first win of the tournament. However, Dhoni, alongside Dwaine Pretorius, constructed the perfect finish to get CSK across the line.

Bowling the final over, Unadkat crumbled under pressure and bowled a couple of poor deliveries that were dispatched for boundaries by the seasoned veteran.

Believing that the explosive player's mere presence could rattle the bowler's composure, Jadeja added:

"The special thing about him is that the moment he comes to the crease, the bowler begins to think and worry about what he is going to do. He has learned this with experience, it is not necessary that he has to take the charge every time. The pressure is more on the bowler, and today we got to see that. The fear that he puts in a bowler's head is something special, that is because he has scored so much."

The 40-year-old's blitz helped CSK remain alive in the tournament with four points on the board at the half-way stage.

"The whole world will salute MS Dhoni for the way he played" - Parthiv Patel

The former India captain showed glimpses of his former self over the course of the tournament following a couple of poor seasons. He has scored 120 runs across seven matches with an average of 60 and a strike rate of 131.

Opining that the veteran's value never took a dip despite his poor form at times, the former wicket-keeper said:

"The whole world will salute him for the way he played. People are saying his stock rose and fell, but I want to ask when did it dip? Everyone questions his batting position, including myself, but no one knows his game more than himself. It is not like he is finishing a game for the first time, he has done this since started playing cricket. You have to question the choice of balls MI bowlers delivered."

CSK will be hoping for a better second half of IPL 2022. They will begin the next phase of the tournament with a contest against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 25 (Monday).

