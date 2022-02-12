"Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow" - Meme-fest follows as LSG buy Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda in IPL 2022 auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction on Saturday, causing social media to erupt with memes and jokes.

The two all-rounders had a spat last year ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Krunal was Hooda's captain when they were playing for Baroda. But the latter left Baroda after accusing the skipper of misbehaving with him in front of their own team and opposition teams.

The drama that ensued has seen them trend when Mumbai Indians faced Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 and when Hooda got his maiden India cap in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies.

However, the two will now be plying their trade for the same team once again as Lucknow Super Giants won the bids for both of them. LSG got Krunal for ₹8.25 crore, while they snapped up Hooda for ₹5.75 crore.

Of course, Twitter was abuzz after the two were reunited.

Comments poured in as well after Rajasthan Royals got Ravichandran Ashwin. He had infamously 'Mankaded' Royals star Jos Buttler in IPL 2019, causing tensions to flare between the two.

Here are the best reactions on social media:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

#IPLAuction Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow #IPLAuction

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in Lucknow.



Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in Rajasthan.



- The IPL is a crazy league. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in Lucknow.Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in Rajasthan.- The IPL is a crazy league.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer After Ashwin-Buttler, now Krunal-Hooda in same team. IPL auction or friendship day? After Ashwin-Buttler, now Krunal-Hooda in same team. IPL auction or friendship day?

Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) @cricketpun_duh Franchises making Krunal Pandya-Deepak Hooda, Jos Buttler-Ravi Ashwin share the dressing room is the best thing IPL has done for the fans Franchises making Krunal Pandya-Deepak Hooda, Jos Buttler-Ravi Ashwin share the dressing room is the best thing IPL has done for the fans

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky Deepak Hooda & Krunal Pandya in the same team. How do the stars align like this? Deepak Hooda & Krunal Pandya in the same team. How do the stars align like this?

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian Hooda-Krunal

Ashwin-Buttler

Bhajji-Symonds



IPL mending broken relationships since forever. Hooda-KrunalAshwin-ButtlerBhajji-SymondsIPL mending broken relationships since forever.

Sagar @sagarcasm Hooda and Krunal in one team. Ashwin and Buttler in one team. This year's IPL can even get Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi to become friends. Hooda and Krunal in one team. Ashwin and Buttler in one team. This year's IPL can even get Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi to become friends.

Jethiya @Cricworld73 Firstly, Jos Butler and R Ashwin

Now, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya Firstly, Jos Butler and R AshwinNow, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya https://t.co/xvVMvmjGjW

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul Hooda watching that krunal bid Hooda watching that krunal bid https://t.co/3KUUZl9ETX

LSG have filled 8 slots with Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda addition

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya's addition saw LSG fill up eight slots - the highest among all franchises so far at the ongoing auction.

They had retained KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the auction. Lucknow have now gone on to add Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Manish Pandey, apart from the two all-rounders.

They spent ₹8.75 crore on Jason Holder, while they got De Kock for ₹6.75 crore and Pandey for ₹4.6 crore.

The Lucknow-based franchise has a total of ₹24.90 crore left in its kitty to spend in the auction.

So far, 29 players have been sold at the auction, with ₹218 crore spent.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee