"Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow" - Meme-fest follows as LSG buy Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda in IPL 2022 auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction on Saturday, causing social media to erupt with memes and jokes.
The two all-rounders had a spat last year ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Krunal was Hooda's captain when they were playing for Baroda. But the latter left Baroda after accusing the skipper of misbehaving with him in front of their own team and opposition teams.
The drama that ensued has seen them trend when Mumbai Indians faced Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 and when Hooda got his maiden India cap in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies.
However, the two will now be plying their trade for the same team once again as Lucknow Super Giants won the bids for both of them. LSG got Krunal for ₹8.25 crore, while they snapped up Hooda for ₹5.75 crore.
Of course, Twitter was abuzz after the two were reunited.
Comments poured in as well after Rajasthan Royals got Ravichandran Ashwin. He had infamously 'Mankaded' Royals star Jos Buttler in IPL 2019, causing tensions to flare between the two.
LSG have filled 8 slots with Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda addition
Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya's addition saw LSG fill up eight slots - the highest among all franchises so far at the ongoing auction.
They had retained KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the auction. Lucknow have now gone on to add Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Manish Pandey, apart from the two all-rounders.
They spent ₹8.75 crore on Jason Holder, while they got De Kock for ₹6.75 crore and Pandey for ₹4.6 crore.
The Lucknow-based franchise has a total of ₹24.90 crore left in its kitty to spend in the auction.
So far, 29 players have been sold at the auction, with ₹218 crore spent.
