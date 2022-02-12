"I'm coming back home" - Dwayne Bravo reacts as CSK buy him back for ₹4.40 Cr at IPL 2022 Auction

Dwayne Bravo and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) long-term association will extend as the defending champions secure the services of the all-rounder at the 2022 IPL mega auction.

The 38-year-old had kick-started a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals at the auction table. CSK had the final say as DC bowed out of the race at ₹4.40 crores.

He posted a short message after CSK chose to retain his services for the upcoming editions of the competition. The Caribbean ace said:

"We're the kings, we're the kings, Chennai Super Kings. Hey guys, this is the champion DJ Bravo. I'm coming back home. So, looking forward to IPL 2022 to defend our title. CSK Forever"

The veteran all-rounder played a key role last season on sluggish UAE surfaces. While he missed a few matches due to injury, he retained his place ahead of Sam Curran and played 11 matches and took 14 wickets.

The West Indies star was initially roped in by CSK at the 2011 IPL Auction and has gone onto establish himself as one of the key figures in the team. He has evolved into a death bowler specialist over the years and played the role to perfection in the last campaign.

CSK have signed Bravo and Uthappa at the auctions so far

The CSK contingent at the auction were not among the busiest ones in the initial phase of the IPL mega auction. Among the marquee players, the franchise placed bids on the likes of Faf du Plessis and David Warner, but failed to land both. They were also in the race for Devdutt Padikkal and Quinton de Kock but lost out to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

The defending champions were able to buy back Robin Uthappa at his base price, but did not place a bid for one of their former players, Suresh Raina, who went unsold.

