Mohammed Shami emerges as Gujarat Titans' first signing

The Gujarat Titans have roped in star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami for ₹6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. Shami, who played for the Punjab Kings last year, is the first specialist pacer to join the Titans squad.

Ahead of the mega auction, the Ahmedabad-based franchise recruited all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan along with opening batter Shubman Gill. Shami has now also joined the team. After signing Shami, the Titans have ₹45.5 crore remaining in their auction purse.

The right-arm fast bowler entered the IPL 2022 Auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore were the first franchise to bid for him. The Gujarat Titans joined in next with a bid of ₹2.2 crore.

Bangalore and Gujarat raised the price to ₹3.6 crore. The Lucknow Super Giants then joined the race with a bid of ₹3.8 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders entered when the figure inched closer to ₹5 crore, but ultimately, it was down to the Royal Challengers and the Titans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bid ₹6 crore for Mohammed Shami

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has played 17 T20I matches for the Indian cricket team

Royal Challengers Bangalore submitted a bid of ₹6 crore for Shami, but Gujarat Titans outbid them with a ₹6.25 crore bid.

The reason why Shami went for such a massive amount because he has performed well in white-ball cricket for India. Speaking of his numbers in white-ball cricket, Shami has played 79 ODIs, scalping 148 wickets at a strike rate of 27.32.

In T20I cricket, he has taken 18 wickets in 17 games, whereas in the IPL, Shami has scalped 79 wickets in 77 matches. It will be exciting to see how Shami performs for the Titans in the upcoming season.

