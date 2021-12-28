"The 2019 World Cup definitely was disappointing for me, for not making the squad" - Ambati Rayudu

Veteran batter Ambati Rayudu recently revealed that he was disappointed with the national selectors overlooking him for the 2019 World Cup squad. The right-hander was controversially dropped in favor of all-rounder Vijay Shankar in India's 15-member squad for the marquee event.

The seasoned campaigner's remarks came during his conversation with news agency PTI. He has credited the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for being instrumental in his comeback.

Ambati Rayudu said:

"The 2019 World Cup definitely was disappointing for me, for not making the squad. My comeback was dedicated to CSK and how they helped me get through that phase and time and I am thankful to them.”

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Can understand the pain and anguish Ambati Rayudu may be feeling after the World Cup snub even after performing well.

I wish him lots of happiness and peace in his second innings. Can understand the pain and anguish Ambati Rayudu may be feeling after the World Cup snub even after performing well. I wish him lots of happiness and peace in his second innings.

Rayudu had called it quits following the 2019 World Cup snub. However, he came out of retirement barely two months after the announcement.

The stylish batter was picked up by the CSK franchise in the IPL auction in 2018 for ₹2.20 crore. He has represented CSK for four seasons in the cash-rich league. Rayudu is gearing up for the forthcoming edition as well and hopes to participate in the competition for the next three years.

“I recently played the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is five one-day games in six days, which I got through well. I am in good shape and I hope to continue to play at least for the next three years.” he added

He mentioned that he is working hard on his fitness, as he aims to play competitive cricket as long as he is in good shape. Rayudu was recently seen in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he mustered 143 runs from 5 matches.

"Dhoni bhai has had the impact on getting the best out of me" - Ambati Rayudu

The Guntur-born batter pointed out that his stint with CSK has been a highly successful one. He hailed MS Dhoni as one of the finest Indian captains, for his ability to bring the best out of his teammates.

He said:

“My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special."

Talking about the impact of MS Dhoni, Rayudu said:

"Dhoni bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team. That is why he is the best captain India has ever had,”

Rayudu expressed his desire to play for the defending champions CSK in the coming years as well. He confirmed that while the franchise hasn't reached out to him yet. However, he hopes to be picked up by them in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

"I would definitely love to play for CSK. Formally, there has not been any communication with me so far, But I am hoping to get picked by them and have a successful league again," stated Rayudu

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 IPL



#IPL2021 #DCvCSK An awesome inning from Ambati Rayudu on a difficult batting pitch helps Chennai Super Kings put a decent total on board.📸 IPL An awesome inning from Ambati Rayudu on a difficult batting pitch helps Chennai Super Kings put a decent total on board.📸 IPL#IPL2021 #DCvCSK https://t.co/XPtJYNoszG

Also Read Article Continues below

The 36-year-old amassed 257 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2021 and had an impressive strike rate of 151.17. He also slammed two stunning half-centuries in the edition.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think CSK will re-sign Ambati Rayudu in the IPL 2022 auction? Yes No 4 votes so far