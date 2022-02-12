×
"Unreal disrespect to Mr. IPL" - Twitter reacts as Suresh Raina goes unsold in IPL 2022 Auction

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 02:06 PM IST
News

In a disappointing development for IPL fans, Suresh Raina has failed to earn a contract at the mega auction. The southpaw, who is one of the top run-getters in IPL history, went unsold on the first day of the mega auction.

Raina made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. He was part of their squad until last year. When CSK received a temporary suspension from the league, Raina turned up for the Gujarat Lions team.

Overall, he has played 205 IPL matches, scoring 5,528 runs at a strike rate of 136.76.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted after seeing 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina go unsold at the mega auction:

Unreal disrespect 😭
MR. IPL SURESH RAINA IS UNSOLD.
Veteran Suresh Raina is up next - His base price is INR 2 Crore and he is UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
Dwayne Bravo sold to CSK at 4.40cr. They retains Uthappa and now Bravo, but no bids for Suresh Raina.
Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.
Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round.. @IPL #AuctionDay #IPLMegaAuction2022
One of the real low points of the Auction - Mr. IPL for the longest time possible, Suresh Raina unfortunately finds no buyers at the #IPLMegaAuction2022 Someone get him in the Accelerated auction please... The IPL needs him!
Am I the only one who's gonna miss mr. IPL Suresh Raina? Forget batting for a while, the way he used to hug his teammates after every wicket were such cutu moments😭💖
Always @ImRaina 🥺❤️ #SureshRaina https://t.co/Xwkqviy8ni
Mr.IPl suresh raina unsold in first phase. Meanwhile CSK fans : #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/ykBY8NjvAA
Suresh Raina went unsold because his price was too high. Rs. 2 crores plus cost of balcony room. #IPLAuction
Mr. IPL 💔. You gotta feel sad for for Suresh Raina. He had scored more than 5000 runs in IPL. #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/Yv0XujXy9p
CSK to Suresh Raina-#IPLAuction #Raina https://t.co/BxPyTb44jN

Chennai Super Kings may consider signing Suresh Raina in the accelerated auction

While Raina went unsold in the first round of the mega auction, he can still earn an IPL contract this year. Like previous auctions, there will be an accelerated auction in the final phase tomorrow, where the unsold names will go under the hammer again.

If one of the franchises ask for Raina's name to be put back into the auction pool, he might earn a deal.

Raina played a vital role in the Chennai Super Kings&#039; success during the last 14 years
Raina played a vital role in the Chennai Super Kings' success during the last 14 years

The Chennai Super Kings will be the favorites to sign Suresh Raina because he has played 171 innings for them, scoring 4,687 runs. The Super Kings have already bought Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa back from their IPL 2021 squad.

It will be interesting to see if Raina returns to the IPL 2022 Auction tomorrow. Even if he does not receive a contract at the auction, he can join any of the franchises as a replacement player if needed.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी