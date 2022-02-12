"Unreal disrespect to Mr. IPL" - Twitter reacts as Suresh Raina goes unsold in IPL 2022 Auction

In a disappointing development for IPL fans, Suresh Raina has failed to earn a contract at the mega auction. The southpaw, who is one of the top run-getters in IPL history, went unsold on the first day of the mega auction.
Raina made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. He was part of their squad until last year. When CSK received a temporary suspension from the league, Raina turned up for the Gujarat Lions team.
Overall, he has played 205 IPL matches, scoring 5,528 runs at a strike rate of 136.76.
Here's how fans on Twitter reacted after seeing 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina go unsold at the mega auction:
Chennai Super Kings may consider signing Suresh Raina in the accelerated auction
While Raina went unsold in the first round of the mega auction, he can still earn an IPL contract this year. Like previous auctions, there will be an accelerated auction in the final phase tomorrow, where the unsold names will go under the hammer again.
If one of the franchises ask for Raina's name to be put back into the auction pool, he might earn a deal.
The Chennai Super Kings will be the favorites to sign Suresh Raina because he has played 171 innings for them, scoring 4,687 runs. The Super Kings have already bought Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa back from their IPL 2021 squad.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It will be interesting to see if Raina returns to the IPL 2022 Auction tomorrow. Even if he does not receive a contract at the auction, he can join any of the franchises as a replacement player if needed.
Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!