"Unreal disrespect to Mr. IPL" - Twitter reacts as Suresh Raina goes unsold in IPL 2022 Auction

In a disappointing development for IPL fans, Suresh Raina has failed to earn a contract at the mega auction. The southpaw, who is one of the top run-getters in IPL history, went unsold on the first day of the mega auction.

Raina made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. He was part of their squad until last year. When CSK received a temporary suspension from the league, Raina turned up for the Gujarat Lions team.

Overall, he has played 205 IPL matches, scoring 5,528 runs at a strike rate of 136.76.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted after seeing 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina go unsold at the mega auction:

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Unreal disrespect Unreal disrespect 😭

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MR. IPL SURESH RAINA IS UNSOLD. MR. IPL SURESH RAINA IS UNSOLD.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies Veteran Suresh Raina is up next - His base price is INR 2 Crore and he is UNSOLD Veteran Suresh Raina is up next - His base price is INR 2 Crore and he is UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dwayne Bravo sold to CSK at 4.40cr. They retains Uthappa and now Bravo, but no bids for Suresh Raina. Dwayne Bravo sold to CSK at 4.40cr. They retains Uthappa and now Bravo, but no bids for Suresh Raina.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.

Joel Elson D'souza @joel19071996

Someone get him in the Accelerated auction please... The IPL needs him! One of the real low points of the Auction - Mr. IPL for the longest time possible, Suresh Raina unfortunately finds no buyers at the #IPLMegaAuction2022 Someone get him in the Accelerated auction please... The IPL needs him! One of the real low points of the Auction - Mr. IPL for the longest time possible, Suresh Raina unfortunately finds no buyers at the #IPLMegaAuction2022 Someone get him in the Accelerated auction please... The IPL needs him!

tanya @th3r2pyy Am I the only one who's gonna miss mr. IPL Suresh Raina? Forget batting for a while, the way he used to hug his teammates after every wicket were such cutu moments Am I the only one who's gonna miss mr. IPL Suresh Raina? Forget batting for a while, the way he used to hug his teammates after every wicket were such cutu moments😭💖

Shubhu007 @Shu_bhu007



Meanwhile CSK fans :

#IPLMegaAuction2022 Mr.IPl suresh raina unsold in first phase.Meanwhile CSK fans : Mr.IPl suresh raina unsold in first phase. Meanwhile CSK fans : #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/ykBY8NjvAA

Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats

#IPLAuction Suresh Raina went unsold because his price was too high. Rs. 2 crores plus cost of balcony room. Suresh Raina went unsold because his price was too high. Rs. 2 crores plus cost of balcony room. #IPLAuction

Humza Sheikh @Sheikhhumza49 . You gotta feel sad for for Suresh Raina. He had scored more than 5000 runs in IPL. Mr. IPL. You gotta feel sad for for Suresh Raina. He had scored more than 5000 runs in IPL. #IPLMegaAuction2022 Mr. IPL 💔. You gotta feel sad for for Suresh Raina. He had scored more than 5000 runs in IPL. #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/Yv0XujXy9p

Chennai Super Kings may consider signing Suresh Raina in the accelerated auction

While Raina went unsold in the first round of the mega auction, he can still earn an IPL contract this year. Like previous auctions, there will be an accelerated auction in the final phase tomorrow, where the unsold names will go under the hammer again.

If one of the franchises ask for Raina's name to be put back into the auction pool, he might earn a deal.

Raina played a vital role in the Chennai Super Kings' success during the last 14 years

The Chennai Super Kings will be the favorites to sign Suresh Raina because he has played 171 innings for them, scoring 4,687 runs. The Super Kings have already bought Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa back from their IPL 2021 squad.

It will be interesting to see if Raina returns to the IPL 2022 Auction tomorrow. Even if he does not receive a contract at the auction, he can join any of the franchises as a replacement player if needed.

