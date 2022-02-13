IPL 2022 Auction: Yash Dayal age, salary, hometown and T20 stats

Yash Dayal has become the talk of the town after the Gujarat Titans (GT) splurged ₹3.2 crore to acquire his services for the IPL 2022 season. Dayal has never played in the IPL before, but it seems the Titans team management saw something special in him ahead of the mega auction.

Dayal will unite forces with the likes of Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Dominic Drakes in the Titans' pace attack.

The Titans fought an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders to sign Dayal. The uncapped player entered the IPL 2022 Auction with the base price of ₹20 lakh.

KKR and RCB were the first two franchises to bid for him. GT joined in at ₹80 lakh mark and eventually signed him for ₹3.2 crore. Here is everything you need to know about Gujarat's new fast bowler.

Yash Dayal Age

Yash was born on December 13, 1997. As of February 13, 2022, he is 24 years and 62 days old.

Salary

As mentioned ahead, the Gujarat Titans signed him for ₹3.2 crore. So Dayal's first IPL salary is ₹3.2 crore.

Hometown

Yash hails from the Uttar Pradesh state of India. He was born in Allahabad and plays domestic cricket for his home state.

Yash Dayal T20 stats

Dayal is a left-arm fast bowler who generally opens the bowling for his team. His swing has troubled some of the top batters in Indian domestic cricket. He has trained with star Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Overall, Dayal has played 15 T20 matches in his domestic career, where he has scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.21. His best bowling figures are 2/11.

