"Aur karlo batting first!" - Fans believe GT batting finally got exposed, slam Hardik Pandya for batting first in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) were restricted to their lowest IPL total by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday as they could only manage 143/8 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with an unbeaten 65, but he didn't get much support from the other end.

There was no momentum whatsoever in GT's innings as the moment they looked to build a partnership, Punjab got crucial breakthroughs. Hardik Pandya would be disappointed with his team's effort with the bat as it was his decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the Titans' batting buckle under pressure for arguably the first time this season. Here are some of the reactions:

Udit @udit_buch Not the first time when a GT opener looked million dollars and threw away his wicket with silly running. Wade possibly ran himself out of the contention with that foolishness. Not the first time when a GT opener looked million dollars and threw away his wicket with silly running. Wade possibly ran himself out of the contention with that foolishness.

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront @JosePuliampatta The batting is getting tougher in the first innings bcz of the dryness of the surfaces. In the 2nd innings, dew factor plays a significant role. I was surprised when GT opted to bat despite having a hundred percent success record while chasing this season. @JosePuliampatta The batting is getting tougher in the first innings bcz of the dryness of the surfaces. In the 2nd innings, dew factor plays a significant role. I was surprised when GT opted to bat despite having a hundred percent success record while chasing this season.

#GTvsPBKS #GTvPBKS #IPL2022 #iplfantasy I make Gill as my Captain and he either gets run out or gets strangled down the leg🤦‍♂️ I make Gill as my Captain and he either gets run out or gets strangled down the leg🤦‍♂️#GTvsPBKS #GTvPBKS #IPL2022 #iplfantasy

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill The worst way to get out, Shubman.



Risky singles are never worth it.. The worst way to get out, Shubman.Risky singles are never worth it..

Ziyaad Ahmad Parker @CoachZiyaad Suicide, mentally Gill is nowhere at the moment. That advance down the wicket against Rabada was senseless too. Suicide, mentally Gill is nowhere at the moment. That advance down the wicket against Rabada was senseless too.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . Honestly thought that this will be Shubman Gill’s IPL this year Honestly thought that this will be Shubman Gill’s IPL this year😅.

` @mr_strange_2 Some once in our life experiences 'Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill playing an innings upto death overs', when the last time they played, it was 5 Lunar and 6 Solar Eclipse back. #GTvsPBKS Some once in our life experiences 'Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill playing an innings upto death overs', when the last time they played, it was 5 Lunar and 6 Solar Eclipse back. #GTvsPBKS

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Not the most fluent knock by Sudharsan, but so frustrating for Gujarat that the least reliable bit of their batting plan came off, and...literally nothing else did. Probably only needed one other part to come off, disrupt Punjab's plans, and they'd be near 160 and favourites. Not the most fluent knock by Sudharsan, but so frustrating for Gujarat that the least reliable bit of their batting plan came off, and...literally nothing else did. Probably only needed one other part to come off, disrupt Punjab's plans, and they'd be near 160 and favourites.

𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙝. @hrishikesh__j27 So weakness of Gujarat Titans is batting 1st. They aren't doing good while batting 1st. Their record in death overs while batting 1st is worst. So weakness of Gujarat Titans is batting 1st. They aren't doing good while batting 1st. Their record in death overs while batting 1st is worst.

#IPL2022 Finally the whole India who were waiting for Gujarat Titans batting lineup to collapse right from the 1st match looks satisfied 🙂 Finally the whole India who were waiting for Gujarat Titans batting lineup to collapse right from the 1st match looks satisfied 🙂#GTvsPBKS #IPL2022

Arjun @ofdwaparyug Punjab must thank Gujarat for choosing them to try their luck batting first. #GTvsPBKS Punjab must thank Gujarat for choosing them to try their luck batting first. #GTvsPBKS

maheshdevan @maheshdevan #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 This is Gujarat batting to their potential. Hope all their luck ends soon and a deserving team win. #Overrated This is Gujarat batting to their potential. Hope all their luck ends soon and a deserving team win. #Overrated #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022

Jainil @jainilism Nice 50 over match batting display by Gujarat Titans! Nice 50 over match batting display by Gujarat Titans!

CS @chin80 #GTvsPBKS Hopeless disappointing batting by @gujarat_titans after opting to bat. Only some stellar bowling can help. Hopeless disappointing batting by @gujarat_titans after opting to bat. Only some stellar bowling can help. 😢 #GTvsPBKS

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hardik Pandya has done it. He is no more worried after KKR dropped Venkatesh Iyer. #IPL Hardik Pandya has done it. He is no more worried after KKR dropped Venkatesh Iyer. #IPL

J @JassyDrip Exposing this GT's fraud batting lineup?

Easy for some.. Exposing this GT's fraud batting lineup?Easy for some.. https://t.co/f2lF4GniGo

Jose Puliampatta @JosePuliampatta Poor target setting by GT batting first.

Important warning just in time. Poor target setting by GT batting first.Important warning just in time.

Narayan @ndmgold1 At last GT's weak batting is getting exposed At last GT's weak batting is getting exposed

Jainil @jainilism GT finally losing today! Aur kar lo batting first! GT finally losing today! Aur kar lo batting first!

GT never really got any momentum in their innings

After opting to bat first, the Titans expected a good start from their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Although Saha played some delightful strokes, Gill's fall from grace after a fantastic start to the tournament continued as the youngster was run out after just nine runs.

The veteran wicketkeeper also departed shortly afterwards and it was down to Hardik Pandya to once again rescue the GT batting. The Titans captain has played some responsible knocks in such crunch situations before. However, this time it wasn't to be as he was caught behind for just one.

Both David Miller and Rahul Tewatia took their time to get their eye in. But when the time came to press the accelerator, both perished. Sudharsan then managed to keep the scoreboard ticking from one end. However, the Titans kept on losing wickets at the other end.

Kagiso Rabada (4/33) and Arshdeep Singh were once again sensational at the death and backed up the good work done by Rishi Dhawan and others in the middle overs. With the gun batting line-up that they have, Punjab will back themselves to get the required runs.

However, the Titans have arguably the best bowling attack in the league. If they can pinch early wickets, this game can go right down to the wire.

