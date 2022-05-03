"Aur karlo batting first!" - Fans believe GT batting finally got exposed, slam Hardik Pandya for batting first in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) were restricted to their lowest IPL total by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday as they could only manage 143/8 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with an unbeaten 65, but he didn't get much support from the other end.
There was no momentum whatsoever in GT's innings as the moment they looked to build a partnership, Punjab got crucial breakthroughs. Hardik Pandya would be disappointed with his team's effort with the bat as it was his decision to bat first after winning the toss.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the Titans' batting buckle under pressure for arguably the first time this season. Here are some of the reactions:
GT never really got any momentum in their innings
After opting to bat first, the Titans expected a good start from their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Although Saha played some delightful strokes, Gill's fall from grace after a fantastic start to the tournament continued as the youngster was run out after just nine runs.
The veteran wicketkeeper also departed shortly afterwards and it was down to Hardik Pandya to once again rescue the GT batting. The Titans captain has played some responsible knocks in such crunch situations before. However, this time it wasn't to be as he was caught behind for just one.
Both David Miller and Rahul Tewatia took their time to get their eye in. But when the time came to press the accelerator, both perished. Sudharsan then managed to keep the scoreboard ticking from one end. However, the Titans kept on losing wickets at the other end.
Kagiso Rabada (4/33) and Arshdeep Singh were once again sensational at the death and backed up the good work done by Rishi Dhawan and others in the middle overs. With the gun batting line-up that they have, Punjab will back themselves to get the required runs.
However, the Titans have arguably the best bowling attack in the league. If they can pinch early wickets, this game can go right down to the wire.