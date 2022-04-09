"Baffled by the way SRH are managing their team" - Harbhajan Singh questions Sunrisers' tactics ahead of CSK vs SRH in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been left confused by the tactics of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 so far. The Men in Orange have lost both their games and many feel they have tinkered too much with their batting order.

Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson is at his best when he bats at No. 3. Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', here's what the 41-year-old had to say about Williamson's batting position:

"I am baffled by the way SRH are managing their team. The openers are batting too low and the middle-order batters are opening. If you look at Kane Williamson's stats, his best numbers have come in IPL as well as for New Zealand when he has batted at No. 3."

SRH should open with Markram, play Abhishek as all-rounder: Harbhajan Singh

Williamson's opening partner Abhishek Sharma has been appalling at the top of the order, scoring just 22 runs in two games at a poor strike rate of 73.33. Harbhajan Singh feels the Sunrisers must promote Aiden Markram to the top of the order since he is a natural opener. He opined:

"Their openers aren't looking set. Abhishek is opening and although he scored a century in domestic cricket, but this is different cricket. I think Markram needs to go at the top of the order and Williamson should bat at No. 3."

Singh also feels Sharma can be used as an all-rounder down the order. He believes SRH will need to change their thinking if they want to make a comeback in the tournament. Harbhajan Singh added:

"Just to make room for Abhishek, you have tinkered with the balance of the team. If you want to play him, play him as an all-rounder. If they change their pattern a bit, the players can still perform well."

Both the Sunrisers and the Chennai Super Kings are winless in the tournament so far and this makes their encounter on Saturday (April 9) a potentially riveting one.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra