"Chocking likes us, we can't avoid it, bunch of batting clowns!"- Fans slam RCB batting for failing two games in a row in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters dished out an underwhelming performance for the second game in a row as they failed to chase down a modest target of 145 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides faced off on Tuesday, April 26.
A crucial half-century from Riyan Parag proved to be the difference between the two sides. RCB were bowled out for just 115, falling 29 runs short of RR's total. Once again, the top-order failed and this time, there was no rescue act from the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik.
The last two losses have also dented Bangalore's net run rate heavily and it is now the second-worst (-0.572) in the league after that of the Mumbai Indians (-1.000).
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB lose comprehensively while chasing down what looked to be a target below par on a decent batting pitch. Some also took a dig at Faf du Plessis and his men for bottling from what looked like a winning position at the halfway stage of the game.
Here are some of the reactions:
RCB just couldn't find an anchor to the chase
Virat Kohli got off the mark with a couple of boundaries and it looked like the 33-year-old would be back to his best at the top of the order. However, once again, luck didn't favor the former skipper as he had to depart for just nine runs.
Rajat Patidar was brought into the side to probably take the attack to the bowlers at No.3. However, he looked rusty and that put pressure on skipper Du Plessis to make use of the powerplay.
Although the 37-year-old scored some boundaries, young pacer Kuldeep Sen bowled what was arguably a match-defining over. He dismissed both Du Plessis and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell off consecutive deliveries and RR got just the start they wanted in the powerplay.
There was just no respite for the RCB batters as Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Patidar. The veteran off-spinner also dismissed Suyash Prabhudessai and once again it was down to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed to pull off a miracle.
Karthik, in his normal way, kept the scoreboard ticking and tried to take the chase deep. However, his run-out put RR firmly in the ascendency. From that point on, the wheels just came off as far as Bangalore were concerned and RR ended up with a compehensive win.