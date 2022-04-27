"Chocking likes us, we can't avoid it, bunch of batting clowns!"- Fans slam RCB batting for failing two games in a row in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters dished out an underwhelming performance for the second game in a row as they failed to chase down a modest target of 145 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides faced off on Tuesday, April 26.

A crucial half-century from Riyan Parag proved to be the difference between the two sides. RCB were bowled out for just 115, falling 29 runs short of RR's total. Once again, the top-order failed and this time, there was no rescue act from the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik.

The last two losses have also dented Bangalore's net run rate heavily and it is now the second-worst (-0.572) in the league after that of the Mumbai Indians (-1.000).

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB lose comprehensively while chasing down what looked to be a target below par on a decent batting pitch. Some also took a dig at Faf du Plessis and his men for bottling from what looked like a winning position at the halfway stage of the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

arfan @Im__Arfan Literally 1-2 guys for last 3-4 years. Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



This year, their bowling is top-notch and the batsmen are choking!



RCB re RCB



All these years, RCB's batting was top-notch and bowlers used to choke

This year, their bowling is top-notch and the batsmen are choking!

RCB re RCB

#IPL2022

🏴 @sauceeburnerr mf you thought I run only a youtube channel ? the first thing I ran was through rcb's batting lineup mf you thought I run only a youtube channel ? the first thing I ran was through rcb's batting lineup https://t.co/9OC7ShwzLz

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz



A game gone abegging!

A game that 67 all out games don't hurt the franchise and fans that much...its the unsuccessful chases of 140, and still falling short by 30 odd runs, which make you tear your hair!A game gone abegging!A game that #rcb should have won! 67 all out games don't hurt the franchise and fans that much...its the unsuccessful chases of 140, and still falling short by 30 odd runs, which make you tear your hair!A game gone abegging!A game that #rcb should have won!

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan RCB had potential tournament winning teams in both the 2nd half of 2021 and in 2022.



They have Finn Allen on bench but can't play him because they have committed to a glorified anchor as Captain.



And Hesson masterclass & Fraudviz can't get batting matchups & entry points right. RCB had potential tournament winning teams in both the 2nd half of 2021 and in 2022.They have Finn Allen on bench but can't play him because they have committed to a glorified anchor as Captain.And Hesson masterclass & Fraudviz can't get batting matchups & entry points right.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Ash Anna all over them with his theorems and all.



#IPL2022 Seems as if none of the RCB Batters took science after passing class 10th.Ash Anna all over them with his theorems and all. Seems as if none of the RCB Batters took science after passing class 10th.Ash Anna all over them with his theorems and all.#IPL2022

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill RCB should be very disappointed with this result. At one stage, they could have forced a big win which would have improved their net run rate, but they have lost this match by 29 runs instead.



They should have certainly chased this score with Harshal at 9. RCB should be very disappointed with this result. At one stage, they could have forced a big win which would have improved their net run rate, but they have lost this match by 29 runs instead.They should have certainly chased this score with Harshal at 9.

Aviral Rai @cric_fan23

#IPL2022 #RCBvRR The fans crawling their way out of the stadium after DK's dismissal... Such has been his effect in this year IPL.. He has been the savior for RCB in crunch situations.. RR bowling is too good... The fans crawling their way out of the stadium after DK's dismissal... Such has been his effect in this year IPL.. He has been the savior for RCB in crunch situations.. RR bowling is too good... #IPL2022 #RCBvRR

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #RCBvRR What even was that? A word I've used so often this season and I use it again - bizarre! RCB could've sent in Hasaranga ahead of DK to attack spin and infuse momentum. Thereafter DK could've taken over at the death. It'll be some capitulation should RR lose hereon #IPL2022 What even was that? A word I've used so often this season and I use it again - bizarre! RCB could've sent in Hasaranga ahead of DK to attack spin and infuse momentum. Thereafter DK could've taken over at the death. It'll be some capitulation should RR lose hereon #IPL2022 #RCBvRR

:/ @MSDhoniwarriors Tell them Vintage RCB is back Tell them Vintage RCB is back 🔥 https://t.co/5AovTEfiby

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz RCB back to their og levels RCB back to their og levels

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh RCB - In previous match becomes first team to all-out under 100 runs and in this match becomes first team to failed to chase the target of under 150 runs in this IPL 2022. RCB - In previous match becomes first team to all-out under 100 runs and in this match becomes first team to failed to chase the target of under 150 runs in this IPL 2022.

Sai @akakrcb6 Two matches back to back bowling out below 100... Last season we lost 2 matches straight in the second half but again won 4 but this team with this batting... Teams we are yet to face Nah no hope. Two matches back to back bowling out below 100... Last season we lost 2 matches straight in the second half but again won 4 but this team with this batting... Teams we are yet to face Nah no hope.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#RRvsRCB #IPL2022 Anuj Rawat averages more with the bat than Virat Kohli this season Anuj Rawat averages more with the bat than Virat Kohli this season 😐#RRvsRCB #IPL2022

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 What's the use of all the batting depth and all the access to Cricviz database if RCB can't protect their only spin hitter from a ball that seems to be doing a bit? What's the use of all the batting depth and all the access to Cricviz database if RCB can't protect their only spin hitter from a ball that seems to be doing a bit?#IPL2022

𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 @outof22yards



#RRvRCB RCB losing like this. Now it feels like IPL. RCB losing like this. Now it feels like IPL.#RRvRCB

Abhyudaya Mohan @AbhyudayaMohan

Lowest score defended by opposition this year.

RCB always setting new records Fav team for a reason Lowest score this year.Lowest score defended by opposition this year.RCB always setting new recordsFav team for a reason Lowest score this year.Lowest score defended by opposition this year.RCB always setting new records 💪 Fav team for a reason

arfan @Im__Arfan @RCBTweets Reflect improve comeback stronger to score 35/6 in PP, bunch of batting clowns @RCBTweets Reflect improve comeback stronger to score 35/6 in PP, bunch of batting clowns

Akash Jadhav @imakash_5 New official dad of Vintage RCB New official dad of Vintage RCB 😂 https://t.co/DuOxsW0jO8

Omkar🇮🇳 @omgs_tweets RCB first half of tournament vs second half RCB first half of tournament vs second half https://t.co/InmGCw1iY6

Titu Mama @TituTweets_



"A finer team there will ever be" RCB realised that most of its fans are under 15 and have to go to school tomorrow, so they decided to finish the match early"A finer team there will ever be" RCB realised that most of its fans are under 15 and have to go to school tomorrow, so they decided to finish the match early"A finer team there will ever be"❤️

Charu Sharma @Charuonsports “Sen and Malik are clearly the big new fast bowling hopes for India. @rajasthanroyals were bailed out by @ParagRiyan But for @RCBTweets this Royal Crumble is going to be difficult to shake off.” #RRvsRCB “Sen and Malik are clearly the big new fast bowling hopes for India. @rajasthanroyals were bailed out by @ParagRiyan But for @RCBTweets this Royal Crumble is going to be difficult to shake off.” #RRvsRCB

Udit @udit_buch Maxwell after watching Kohli of last 2 games Maxwell after watching Kohli of last 2 games https://t.co/rA31dqzALS

RCB just couldn't find an anchor to the chase

Virat Kohli got off the mark with a couple of boundaries and it looked like the 33-year-old would be back to his best at the top of the order. However, once again, luck didn't favor the former skipper as he had to depart for just nine runs.

Rajat Patidar was brought into the side to probably take the attack to the bowlers at No.3. However, he looked rusty and that put pressure on skipper Du Plessis to make use of the powerplay.

Although the 37-year-old scored some boundaries, young pacer Kuldeep Sen bowled what was arguably a match-defining over. He dismissed both Du Plessis and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell off consecutive deliveries and RR got just the start they wanted in the powerplay.

There was just no respite for the RCB batters as Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Patidar. The veteran off-spinner also dismissed Suyash Prabhudessai and once again it was down to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed to pull off a miracle.

Karthik, in his normal way, kept the scoreboard ticking and tried to take the chase deep. However, his run-out put RR firmly in the ascendency. From that point on, the wheels just came off as far as Bangalore were concerned and RR ended up with a compehensive win.

