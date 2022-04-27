×
Create
Notifications

"Chocking likes us, we can't avoid it, bunch of batting clowns!"- Fans slam RCB batting for failing two games in a row in IPL 2022

Fans were disappointed with RCB batting failing once again. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Fans were disappointed with RCB batting failing once again. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 27, 2022 01:02 AM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters dished out an underwhelming performance for the second game in a row as they failed to chase down a modest target of 145 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides faced off on Tuesday, April 26.

A crucial half-century from Riyan Parag proved to be the difference between the two sides. RCB were bowled out for just 115, falling 29 runs short of RR's total. Once again, the top-order failed and this time, there was no rescue act from the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik.

The last two losses have also dented Bangalore's net run rate heavily and it is now the second-worst (-0.572) in the league after that of the Mumbai Indians (-1.000).

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB lose comprehensively while chasing down what looked to be a target below par on a decent batting pitch. Some also took a dig at Faf du Plessis and his men for bottling from what looked like a winning position at the halfway stage of the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

It's funny how people think rcb had great batting lineup 😭 Literally 1-2 guys for last 3-4 years. twitter.com/vlp1994/status…
mf you thought I run only a youtube channel ? the first thing I ran was through rcb's batting lineup https://t.co/9OC7ShwzLz
67 all out games don't hurt the franchise and fans that much...its the unsuccessful chases of 140, and still falling short by 30 odd runs, which make you tear your hair!A game gone abegging!A game that #rcb should have won!
RCB had potential tournament winning teams in both the 2nd half of 2021 and in 2022.They have Finn Allen on bench but can't play him because they have committed to a glorified anchor as Captain.And Hesson masterclass & Fraudviz can't get batting matchups & entry points right.
how RCB has messed this up is beyond me https://t.co/rDm9IKcq2Q
Seems as if none of the RCB Batters took science after passing class 10th.Ash Anna all over them with his theorems and all.#IPL2022
RCB should be very disappointed with this result. At one stage, they could have forced a big win which would have improved their net run rate, but they have lost this match by 29 runs instead.They should have certainly chased this score with Harshal at 9.
The fans crawling their way out of the stadium after DK's dismissal... Such has been his effect in this year IPL.. He has been the savior for RCB in crunch situations.. RR bowling is too good... #IPL2022 #RCBvRR
Vintage RCB is Back 😅#RCBvsRR #IPL2022 twitter.com/i/spaces/1OwxW… https://t.co/HLJtbulgDx
What even was that? A word I've used so often this season and I use it again - bizarre! RCB could've sent in Hasaranga ahead of DK to attack spin and infuse momentum. Thereafter DK could've taken over at the death. It'll be some capitulation should RR lose hereon #IPL2022 #RCBvRR
Tell them Vintage RCB is back 🔥 https://t.co/5AovTEfiby
Everyone to RCB#IPL2022 #RCBvRR https://t.co/SXsiFQF2h0
RCB back to their og levels
RCB - In previous match becomes first team to all-out under 100 runs and in this match becomes first team to failed to chase the target of under 150 runs in this IPL 2022.
#Rcb 💔 How do u find way to lose matches? #DoddaMathu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #HallaBol
Two matches back to back bowling out below 100... Last season we lost 2 matches straight in the second half but again won 4 but this team with this batting... Teams we are yet to face Nah no hope.
Anuj Rawat averages more with the bat than Virat Kohli this season 😐#RRvsRCB #IPL2022
What's the use of all the batting depth and all the access to Cricviz database if RCB can't protect their only spin hitter from a ball that seems to be doing a bit?#IPL2022
RCB losing like this. Now it feels like IPL.#RRvRCB
Abysmal. Shambolic.Disappointing.#RCB - this was your game to win.#RRvsRCB #IPL2022
Lowest score this year.Lowest score defended by opposition this year.RCB always setting new records 💪 Fav team for a reason
@RCBTweets Reflect improve comeback stronger to score 35/6 in PP, bunch of batting clowns
Duplessis RCB me aakar https://t.co/TpL1GKPErx
RCB in 1st innings RR in 2nd innings https://t.co/YdF17s3CuT
New official dad of Vintage RCB 😂 https://t.co/DuOxsW0jO8
RCB first half of tournament vs second half https://t.co/InmGCw1iY6
RCB realised that most of its fans are under 15 and have to go to school tomorrow, so they decided to finish the match early"A finer team there will ever be"❤️
Vintage RCB 😂😂 @RCBTweets https://t.co/LsPQG2oi0O
“Sen and Malik are clearly the big new fast bowling hopes for India. @rajasthanroyals were bailed out by @ParagRiyan But for @RCBTweets this Royal Crumble is going to be difficult to shake off.” #RRvsRCB
Vintage RCB😭#RCBvRR https://t.co/YSjDHI3nsG
Checking RCB's NRR https://t.co/n0x4r1eULo
Maxwell after watching Kohli of last 2 games https://t.co/rA31dqzALS

RCB just couldn't find an anchor to the chase

Virat Kohli got off the mark with a couple of boundaries and it looked like the 33-year-old would be back to his best at the top of the order. However, once again, luck didn't favor the former skipper as he had to depart for just nine runs.

Rajat Patidar was brought into the side to probably take the attack to the bowlers at No.3. However, he looked rusty and that put pressure on skipper Du Plessis to make use of the powerplay.

Although the 37-year-old scored some boundaries, young pacer Kuldeep Sen bowled what was arguably a match-defining over. He dismissed both Du Plessis and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell off consecutive deliveries and RR got just the start they wanted in the powerplay.

There was just no respite for the RCB batters as Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Patidar. The veteran off-spinner also dismissed Suyash Prabhudessai and once again it was down to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed to pull off a miracle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Karthik, in his normal way, kept the scoreboard ticking and tried to take the chase deep. However, his run-out put RR firmly in the ascendency. From that point on, the wheels just came off as far as Bangalore were concerned and RR ended up with a compehensive win.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी