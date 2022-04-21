CSK announce Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for Adam Milne in IPL 2022 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for the injured Adam Milne. The 19-year-old Sri Lankan pacer will join the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



More details - #TATAIPL | @ChennaiIPL NEWS - Matheesha Pathirana joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Adam Milne.More details - iplt20.com/news/3778/math… NEWS - Matheesha Pathirana joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Adam Milne.More details - iplt20.com/news/3778/math… #TATAIPL | @ChennaiIPL

Milne suffered a hamstring injury in the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was expected to be available in the latter stages of the tournament despite his recovery going on for longer than expected. However, the right-arm fast bowler has now been ruled out of the tournament. In a statement earlier today, the IPL said:

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament."

N. @Relax_Boissss Matheesha Pathirana bowling in a T10 match Matheesha Pathirana bowling in a T10 match https://t.co/Zf4zJnEgnj

Pathirana came into the limelight thanks to his action, which widely resembles that of Lasith Malinga's. He has represented Sri Lanka at the U-19 level, marking his presence across two U-19 World Cups in 2020 and 2022.

CSK face a depleted fast bowling unit in IPL 2022

The most recent blow to Adam Milne intensifies the worry in the team camp. The Kiwi pacer marks the second pacer to be ruled out of the tournament after Deepak Chahar.

Pace bowling, especially at the death, has been a cause of concern for the team, with the likes of Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo and Dwaine Pretorius unable to fill the void.

Poor death bowling has arguably cost the side four points already this season after losing from a rather winnable position against the two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed ninth in the table with a solitary win in six matches so far.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will look to secure their second win of the tournament when they take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium later this evening.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee