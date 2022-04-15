Big setback for CSK as Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022 due to back injury

In a major setback for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old missed the start of this year’s edition due to a quadricep tear he suffered during India’s T20I series against West Indies in February. He was undergoing rehabilitation for the same at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

CSK were hopeful that Chahar would recover and return to action towards the end of April. However, a couple of days back, reports emerged that the pacer had suffered a back injury during his rehab procedure at the NCA.

An official IPL release on Friday confirmed that the CSK bowler has been ruled out of IPL 2022. The release stated:

“Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury.”

Released by Chennai ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, he was bought back by the franchise for a price of ₹14 crore.

Meanwhile, the IPL release also informed that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam. The latter, who played two games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury. Rana will join KKR at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Also, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team.

CSK have suffered in Deepak Chahar’s absence in IPL 2022

Chahar was expected to be a key member of the Chennai squad for IPL 2022 before getting injured ahead of the tournament. In his absence, CSK have lost four of their first five matches.

Last season, the pacer claimed 14 wickets at an average of 32.21 as CSK lifted the IPL title for the fourth time.

