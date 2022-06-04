“I was extra focused for the MI game” - CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary on overcoming horror start to IPL 2022 campaign

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary has said he was “extra focused” to do well in the IPL 2022 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) after a forgettable start to the season. The 25-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for returning with figures of three for 19 in CSK’s three-wicket triumph. He was a completely changed bowler after that.

Choudhary was highly expensive in the first few IPL 2022 matches that he played and did not pick up too many wickets as well. In a game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), he conceded 52 runs in his four overs.

The left-arm pacer, however, lifted himself and came up with an excellent bowling effort in the match against MI. Looking back at the memorable effort, Choudhary said in a video on CSK’s official YouTube channel:

“I was extra focused for the MI game as I wanted to give my best. I made my bowling plans and executed well and then I realized that I do belong here.”

The young pacer sent back Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the first over of the match and added the scalp of Dewald Brevis as well. Mumbai were restricted to 155 for seven while batting first. Chennai got home off the last ball, courtesy of a MS Dhoni cameo.

Despite an unimpressive start to IPL 2022, Choudhary asserted that he always had the belief to make an impact. He did admit, though, that he was apprehensive about his chances after his initial failures. He stated:

“When I was selected, I thought there must be something about me, that’s why I got picked. But after the first two matches, I was confused about what I was doing wrong. After those games, I was not sure if I would be picked for the upcoming matches. But the coaches and management backed me.”

The young seamer ended IPL 2022 with impressive numbers - 16 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 17.06.

“I am a good fielder, but under pressure we tend to make mistakes” - Mukesh Choudhary on dropped catches

Apart from his bowling, Choudhary also made news for his fielding, though not for the right reasons. In one match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he ended up dropping three catches.

Terming himself a good fielder, the 25-year-old spoke about his poor fielding efforts:

“After the first dropped catch, I was under immense pressure, which resulted in another drop. There was a lot of pressure as it was a close match but the captain backed me and guided me in those tough times. I think I am a good fielder, but under pressure we all tend to make mistakes.”

Luckily for CSK, the dropped catches did not cost them, as RCB were restricted to 193 for nine while chasing 217. Overall, Chennai had a poor IPL 2022 season though. They won only four of their 14 matches and finished in ninth position, with only MI behind them.

