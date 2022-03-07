CSK share glimpses as Dhoni and co. practice in Surat ahead of IPL 2022

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper MS Dhoni and a few members of the squad were seen at practice on Sunday.

On Monday, the franchise took to their Instagram handle to share a few stories of the team’s training session. Captain Dhoni can be spotted with his helmet on while a few other players are seen bowling in the nets.

According to reports, Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, and Tushar Deshpande checked into the team hotel on March 2. After completing their three-day isolation period mandated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), they had their first team training session on Sunday.

Apparently, Surat has been chosen as the venue for practice by CSK because pitches in Mumbai are expected to be similar to the ones here. The squad will undergo a 20-day camp and the management has asked all the players to reach Surat and train at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

CSK schedule for IPL 2022

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for IPL 2022 for the league matches. In a rematch of last year’s final, CSK will take on runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26 in the tournament opener.

CSK will play two afternoon games – one against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 9 and the other against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15. Their final league match will be against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 20.

Chennai are placed in Group B with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. They will play two matches against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans respectively.

They will also play one match each against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Match 1 - March 26 - CSK vs KKR - 7.30pm, Wankhede Stadium

Match 7 - March 31 - LSG vs CSK - 7.30pm, Brabourne CCI

Match 11 - April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7.30pm, Brabourne CCI

Match 17 - April 9 - CSK vs SRH - 3.30pm, DY Patil Stadium

Match 22 - April 12 - CSK vs RCB - 7.30pm, DY Patil Stadium

Match 29 - April 17 - GT vs CSK - 7.30pm, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33 - April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7.30pm, DY Patil Stadium

Match 38 - April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7.30pm, Wankhede Stadium

Match 46 - May 1 - SRH vs CSK - 7.30pm, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49 - May 4 - RCB vs CSK - 7.30pm, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55 - May 8 - CSK vs DC - 7.30pm, DY Patil Stadium

Match 59 - May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7.30pm, Wankhede Stadium

Match 62 - May 15 - CSK vs GT - 3.30pm, Wankhede Stadium

Match 68 - May 20 - RR vs CSK - 7.30pm, Brabourne CCI

Edited by Samya Majumdar