“That’s the perfect position for him” - Daniel Vettori backs Hardik Pandya as India’s No. 4 in T20Is

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has backed Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya as India’s No. 4 batter in the T20 format. Terming it the ‘perfect’ position for him, Vettori suggested that the Indian think tank must consider the option.

Team India have struggled for a proper No. 4 in the T20 format over the last few seasons. They have tried various players, including Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. However, they haven’t been able to zero in on one name yet.

In the wake of Pandya’s success at the crucial batting position for GT in IPL 2022, Vettori said that the right-hander could be a good choice for the slot in the national team as well. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“If you can fit him in at No. 4, I think, go for it. That’s the perfect position for him. You don’t want to take anything away from the likes of Suryakumar Yadav. But, if this option is there, it will be great. As of now, though, it feels like he’s going to slot into No.5, with Pant potentially dropping down to six."

Reflecting on the Gujarat captain's success at the No. 4 position in IPL 2022, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar credited the brains behind the move. Pointing out that the 28-year-old hadn’t batted a lot in that position before, he added:

“Whoever made that call, we’ve got to compliment them, because there was no prior evidence that Hardik is a No. 4 batter.”

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans @gujarat_titans CHAMPIONSThis is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans CHAMPIONS 🏆 This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans ❤️❤️❤️ @gujarat_titans https://t.co/zEeqdygBEy

Praising the all-rounder’s batting skills, Manjrekar said:

“This is a guy who has some pedigree as a Test player as well. Even in Australia, in white-ball cricket, when he turned up as a pure batter, he was impressive. He has been one of the very few players in the IPL who has been able to play in the gear needed for those situations.”

The Gujarat captain scored 487 runs in 15 games at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 131.27. With his medium pace, he claimed eight wickets, with his best of 3-17 coming in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“Five matches into the IPL, you could see that he was comfortable” - Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

When Pandya was named the GT captain ahead of IPL 2022, there were some question marks, as the all-rounder did not have any prior experience in leadership. According to Manjrekar, though, the all-rounder never looked under pressure and seemed to enjoy the extra responsibility. He observed:

“Five matches into the IPL, you could see that he was comfortable there. Sometimes when the cameras are on, these guys know what kind of demeanour to carry. This guy was genuinely relaxed. He almost enjoyed the leadership. That tells you a lot about Hardik, but nobody saw that coming.”

Pandya led Gujarat to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. After restricting RR to 130-9, GT chased down the total in 18.1 overs.

