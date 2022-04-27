“DK’s in a rush in those first 10 balls” - Daniel Vettori dissects Dinesh Karthik’s bizarre run out during RCB vs RR IPL 2022 clash

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik seems in a rush during the first few balls of his innings. He added that sometimes this adrenaline rush can get the better of him and cost him his wicket.

Vettori was speaking in reference to the in-form batter’s run out during RCB’s IPL 2022 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune on Tuesday. Karthik was involved in a mix-up with Shahbaz Ahmed and was found short of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

While admitting that Ahmed was at fault for making the initial move for the run and then sending Karthik back, Vettori added that the keeper-batter could have made a better effort to get back into the crease. Discussing the dismissal, he told ESPNcricinfo:

“There have been players like that in the history of cricket, they just never seem to improve their running. DK’s in a sort of rush in those first 10 balls to get things going, to get busy. He wants to take his partner along for the ride and sometimes the partner is not on the same wavelength. I don’t actually think it was his fault in this particular case. It was his fault that he didn’t show the energy to get back into the crease. But Shahbaz sold him a dummy.”

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop described the run out as a curious moment since Yuzvendra Chahal almost messed up the chance by fumbling the ball while Karthik did not make enough effort to get back. He explained:

“Dinesh Karthik had given up the ghost. He should have been pushing harder to get back. But it was quite a curious moment. Chahal had an opportunity for a run out had he been near the stumps and had they thrown to him, which neither happened. It was a very poor acceptance of the throw from Chahal. He was lucky that he was able to gather himself and run out Karthik.”

Karthik’s dismissal saw RCB slump to 72 for six while chasing 145. They eventually folded up for 115, losing their second game in a row in IPL 2022.

“RCB will be hurt” - Daniel Vettori feels batters undid bowlers’ hard work

Reflecting on the loss, Vettori pointed out that Bangalore's poor batting undid the great work done by their bowlers earlier in the day. He elaborated:

“RCB will be hurt more as this doesn’t reward a good bowling performance. Their bowling unit stood up. They were fantastic and disciplined. To get a performance like that from the batters really hurts the team.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Bangalore held Rajasthan to 144 for eight as Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga all claimed two scalps each.

