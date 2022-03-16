DC stars Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav arrive in Mumbai for IPL 2022

Team India stars Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav have joined Delhi Capitals for their pre-season camp ahead of the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The franchise took to their social media accounts earlier today to confirm the arrival of the three players at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

DC posted:

"CHECKED IN 🎒 ↩️ 3️⃣ more DC stars arrive ahead of #IPL2022 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli @tajmahalmumbai."

Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 crore) was one of the four players retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. On the other hand, they acquired the services of Shardul Thakur (₹10.75 crore) and Kuldeep Yadav (₹2 crore) at last month's auction.

Delhi are scheduled to open their campaign on March 27, with a clash against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne – CCI Stadium. Rishabh Pant will lead the side this year.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️



Which team are you rooting for in 🤔 Hello FansSet your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 Hello Fans 👋Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 https://t.co/cBCzL1tocA

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting will serve as the team's head coach, while Pravin Amre, Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson will be the assistant coaches. James Hopes has been named as the bowling coach.

Delhi are still in search of their maiden championship title in the tournament. While they emerged as the most dominant team in the league stage, they failed to book their final berth and were ultimately knocked out after losing to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 and 2 respectively.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022

Here is the full Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022:

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Edited by Prem Deshpande