IPL 2022: "I am blessed that it all happened at a young age" - Deepak Hooda opens up about his turbulent 2021

Deepak Hooda feels 'blessed' that one of the most roller-coaster phases of his career, which included an unceremonial exit from the Baroda state team, an international debut, and two significant seasons at the IPL, came at a 'young age'.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder was involved in a messy and much-publicized tiff with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya last year. The state association suspended him for a season and he eventually took a transfer to Rajasthan.

The 26-year-old didn't let the incident affect his form, scoring runs in domestic cricket and for Punjab Kings in the IPL. This led to his Team India debut against West Indies in February this year.

Deepak Hooda reunited with Krunal at LSG for this year's IPL. All has seemed well between them so far, with pictures of them celebrating together and cheering for each other going viral on social media.

Ahead of LSG's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, presenter Deepdas Gupta asked Deepak Hooda to talk about that period of his career. He replied:

"To be honest, it was a very good time. I learned a lot of things. I was in the middle of my process and, as I have said in a chat with you before, I believe in my processes. I got to learn a lot. I am blessed that it all happened at a young age because then you can recover as well learn a lot."

Hooda added that he's carrying the confidence of his India debut and the motivation of LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir in his game. He added:

"100%, sir. I am carrying that confidence but at the same time, the team management also backs me a lot. Gauti bhai talks with a similar hunger that I have for the game and I like that attitude. The way he was as a player and the way he talks with the players now, is very motivating for me."

Deepak Hooda has batted in both matches for LSG so far, scoring 68 runs, including a brilliant 55 (41) against the Gujarat Titans. He also picked up a wicket against the Gujurat side.

"It might be a challenge for other players but I didn't feel any such thing" - Deepak Hooda on changing teams

When asked how difficult the transition from PBKS to LSG was, Hooda said he didn't find it tough at all because there's a 'lot of clarity' within the team. He explained:

"It might be a challenge for other players but I didn't feel any such thing. Andy sir was there at Punjab as well and then as I said, Gauti bhai is very straightforward and keeps the talk very clear. I like when that happens, there's no miscommunication. There's a lot of clarity so it took no time to gel up here."

Hooda concluded the interview by remarking that though No. 4 is his favorite batting position, he's ready to be flexible. He said:

"I love to bat at No. 4 but at the same time, in the Indian team and the IPL, my role is of a middle-order batter so I need to be flexible and accept that truth moving forward. So that's how I prepare."

