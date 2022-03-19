[In pictures] Delhi Capitals give fans a tour of their team room for IPL 2022

The forthcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is all set to kick off on March 26. The Delhi Capitals (DC) have begun their preparations with their pre-season camp in Mumbai for this year's cash-rich league.

The franchise is currently placed at the Taj Mahal Palace, a hotel located in Mumbai. DC recently took to their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse of their team room for IPL 2022.

The DC players will have a lot of fun activities to indulge in when they aren't toiling hard on the field as the team room includes arrangements such as a pool table, a carrom board and a table tennis table. There is also an open seating area for them.

DC posted on Instagram:

"𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙞 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙞 🤩 🎶 Downtime for our DC stars is sorted this #IPL2022 with the #DCTeamRoom 💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 @tajmahalmumbai."

Delhi, who are yet to capture their maiden IPL title, came up with a dominant performance in the league stages of the competition last year.

While they finished as table toppers ahead of the playoffs, they were ultimately knocked out following losses to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifiers.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 campaign to open on March 27

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture of the season on March 27 at the Brabourne – CCI Stadium.

They will compete in Group A along with Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Here is the list of Delhi Capitals players:

DC squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

