“Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the auction” - Wasim Jaffer on DC’s IPL 2022 squad

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) auction strategy went a bit awry, especially with regards to their overseas picks. DC have only picked seven overseas players in their squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

There are question marks regarding the availability of some of their key foreign players. South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is nursing a hip injury. David Warner has been rested for the white-ball series in Pakistan. But he and Mitchell Marsh, who are in the ODI and T20 squad for the Pakistan series, will only be available to play in the IPL from April 6.

Analyzing DC’s overseas picks for IPL 2022, Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo:

“Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the auction. They should have kept the international series’ in mind while picking players. They chose only seven overseas cricketers when the maximum limit is 8. This is not the same DC side as the last two years. Probably Mandeep Singh or Yash Dhull could open. Sarfaraz Khan could bat at 3. They will have to make a lot of adjustments to find the best combination.”

According to another former India opener, Aakash Chopra, the quality of the Indian contingent in the Delhi Capitals squad also has a diluted feel. He elaborated:

“They have taken Kuldeep Yadav but, on the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has been released. Earlier, they had Amit Mishra, now they have to make do with Pravin Dubey and Lalit Yadav. In the batting, they released Shikhar Dhawan and picked Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat.”

He added that the franchise might also suffer due to the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who has moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chopra stated:

“There is only one Shreyas Iyer, which is why he was sold for ₹12.25 crore. Sarfaraz cannot be his replacement. On paper, the players are promising, but the pedigree is not there with Dhawan, Iyer and Ashwin gone.”

DC retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Nortje ahead of the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru last month.

“Sarfaraz is in great form” - Wasim Jaffer sees great opportunity for Delhi Capitals’ young guns

Admitting that DC’s 2022 squad doesn’t look very strong on paper, Jaffer asserted that it is a chance for youngsters to make a mark. He said:

“The quality of earlier is not there. But with two teams being added, more youngsters will get a chance to play. It will be beneficial for them. Sarfaraz Khan is in great form. He and a few other players will relish that opportunity.”

Delhi Capitals will kick-off their IPL 2022 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Edited by Samya Majumdar