Delhi Capitals team member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings

A member of the Delhi Capitals (DC) contingent has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing. According to Indian Express, one of DC's net bowlers has contracted the COVID-19 virus ahead of their upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The player and his roommate have been isolated. Other team members as well as the support staff went through another round of testing on Sunday morning.

It is worth mentioning that DC players came into contact with CSK cricketers during a recent training session. However, the Chennai contingent hasn't been asked to undergo fresh tests, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

This is now the second time that the DC squad has been affected by Covid-19. A total of six members, including players Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert and physio Patrick Farhart, tested positive for the virus earlier this season.

Furthermore, the team's head coach Ricky Ponting also had to isolate himself for five days in his hotel room after a family member tested positive. It remains to be seen if recent developments will have an effect on the forthcoming CSK vs DC match.

Delhi Capitals to take on Chennai Super Kings in the 55th match of IPL 2022

The Delhi-based side will battle it out against MS Dhoni's CSK in the 55th league match of the season. The much-awaited contest is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday (May 8) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Delhi Capitals have managed five wins and as many losses so far in this year's cash-rich league. They currently occupy fifth place in the IPL points table. With two valuable points up for grabs, they will be looking to go all guns blazing against CSK as they aim to enter the top four.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava