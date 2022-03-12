IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of the new season

Delhi Capitals have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. They kept the blue and red colors intact but just changed the orientation of the colors from the previous jersey and added an image of a tiger in the middle of it.

The Delhi franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of their latest jersey by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle. They captioned it:

Domestic players have already joined the franchise's training camp recently to commence preparations for the upcoming season. DC skipper Rishabh Pant and other global players will join the camp soon after the fulfillment of their commitments in international cricket.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 campaign begins on March 27

Delhi Capitals find themselves in Group A along with Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the league stage of IPL 2022.

The Capitals will commence their IPL 2022 schedule with a clash against the Mumbai Indians on March 27 at Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is DC’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, March 27, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 10: Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, April 2, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, April 7, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, April 16, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 20, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM IST, May 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 64: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 16, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

