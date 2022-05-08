×
"Delhi were like, let's be Daredevils!"- Fans roast DC for horrible batting collapse against CSK in IPL 2022

Delhi just never got any momentum in their chase. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 08, 2022 11:52 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals (DC) dished out a disastrous batting display against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday as they were bowled out for just 117 while trying to chase a mammoth target of 209.

Many would agree that Delhi had probably the best team on paper going into their tournament and have certainly one of the most dangerous batting line-ups. But it all just fell apart after a point against Chennai and that has now dented their net run rate.

Fans on Twitter trolled the DC batting for their meek surrender against a CSK bowling attack that has been largely inconsistent this season. Some also believe that Delhi's race to the playoffs is almost over with such a comprehensive loss.

Here are some of the reactions:

One of the most disgraceful performance I've seen from a team in IPL. DC deserves Eden Gardens '96 kind of treatment from the crowd for wasting their hard earned money to watch this shitshow and surrendering to Moeen Ali
Just not been Pant's season. Has looked in such great touch, but match situations have forced him to be ultra aggressive and then he's been dismissed absolutely out of nowhere.
We have lost 6 wickets in 10 overs, brainless approach by Delhi Capitals #CSKvDC
RCB to DC & PBKS this year https://t.co/S6LcB2EKmJ
CSK to DC tonight: #CSKvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/uoSx6uieX2
Miss how DC used to give run chase pacing masterclass with Dhawan and Shaw starting at the top
for everyone in DC other than Warner and Shaw https://t.co/laGvmq2bYp
This is a collapse of alarming proportions. Safe to say this is the season for DC. CSK have been brilliant in these middle-overs though - Moeen in particular has nailed his lengths to perfection #IPL2022 #CSKvDC
Tonight was just dreadful by DC.Another COVID-19 outbreak was probably the last straw for the team. Never looked in it today and kept getting worse once Conway took it away. This defeat effectively ends the season. Yes CSK have played the perfect game but expected some fight.
Worst weekend.United lost 4-0 to Brighton.RCB won by 70 odd runs.DC lost by a v big margin.
What are DC even upto lmao. Play offs teams, confirmed. Don’t think so this will change. The way match results in recent days have favoured RCB the most, fortunate.
Tough for Shane Watson to be in DC dugout right now. #IPL
Going by the pattern of winning one losing one, DC will finish with 7 wins at the end of league stage. With their clownery at the auction, this is a pretty gud effort. Winning 7. Can build from here for next szn. Releasing Thakur would be a step in right direction for starters.
#Dc fans to Dc batsman today https://t.co/OxUIT0Qayj
DC fans missing him 👀 https://t.co/Bqmnd5i9Oj
I have special place in my heart for IPL franchises that finish games before 11:30. Love ya, DC. ✌😆
#CSK to #DC tonight 😜 https://t.co/MbmXucy3bw
CSK beat DC by 91 runs. What a huge win for CSK. Quality performance by CSK. https://t.co/OidIs4SAlL
Shockingly even after buying such good players in the auction this season. Delhi Capitals are struggling this year #DCvsCSK #IPL2022
Massive win for Chennai. They get a few positives to build on. Conway and Gaikwad set it up and then Delhi were like, let's be Daredevils. This is a big loss for Delhi, hope they find a way to not make same mistakes ahead.
This is what Chennai's bowlers saw in DC's batting line-up!!#YehHaiNayiDilli #whistlepodu https://t.co/R7A7EcKWEq
DC batting line up be like 😂😂 #DCvCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/ezqUvyoHcK
Dc repeating Kkr's collapse batting...👀🙄#IPL2022 #DCvsCSK
DC batting exposed without Warner against absolute trash CSK bowling lineup.
#RishabhPant needs to give up #DC captaincy immediately & he should concentrate on his batting. This has been a horrible season for him both as a captain & batsman...#BigDisappointment twitter.com/A_Verma05187/s…
Yesterday KKR ruined Saturday and today DC ruined Sunday 🫠Only good thing happened was Dhoni's good batting.
DC nothing without Shaw. Too much is on Pant's shoulders in this fragile batting line-up.
This #DC batting is reminding me of Thala's post match class after the last game. Setting a target is playing to your potential. Chasing is strategy. These guys have no plan. Hit out or get out is no plan. #CSKvDC #IPL2022
Rishabh Pant in this IPL has played 27(19) type knocks mostlyThese knocks will look good when you see SRBut These knocks aren't helping his team because DC needs him to bat longer and take it deep because DC has shallow batting. DC requires 65(43) type innings from Pant
Kitna chase bottle kr chuke h still would like to bat first Broo 1st batting krliya kro DC . Ab no Chances left kya !??
Delhi batters are good for nothing. Is there any batter after 5 wickets down? Whole batting dept fails if opening pair fails.What type of batters u chose @DelhiCapitals ?Today bowlers failed so batters have nothing to do. DC is in miserable condition only for batters not bowlers.
lets laugh at DC batting depth😂😂
What a pathetic performance by DC...Pant's below par batting in the t20 format is pretty glaring#DCvsCSK

Moeen Ali's 3/13 broke the back of DC batting

Although 209 looked like a daunting target, Delhi had the resources and firepower to chase the total down. They lost KS Bharat early, but David Warner continued his rich vein of form.

Mitchell Marsh too joined in and both the Aussies tried to take advantage of the powerplay. Warner's close LBW decision went in the favor of CSK and that proved to be a pivotal moment in the chase.

Rishabh Pant joined Marsh and scored a flurry of boundaries to keep DC in the chase. But MS Dhoni once again used Moeen Ali as a trump card and it worked wonders.

The all-rounder dismissed both Pant and Marsh and also ended up with the wicket of Ripal Patel to complete sensational figures of 3/13. Although Shardul Thakur was still there at the crease, Rovman Powell's wicket proved to be the final nail in Delhi's coffin.

The batters then just decided to score as many as possible and preserve their net run rate. Still, CSK managed to beat DC by 91 runs and once again looked at their vintage best.

हिन्दी