"Delhi were like, let's be Daredevils!"- Fans roast DC for horrible batting collapse against CSK in IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals (DC) dished out a disastrous batting display against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday as they were bowled out for just 117 while trying to chase a mammoth target of 209.
Many would agree that Delhi had probably the best team on paper going into their tournament and have certainly one of the most dangerous batting line-ups. But it all just fell apart after a point against Chennai and that has now dented their net run rate.
Fans on Twitter trolled the DC batting for their meek surrender against a CSK bowling attack that has been largely inconsistent this season. Some also believe that Delhi's race to the playoffs is almost over with such a comprehensive loss.
Moeen Ali's 3/13 broke the back of DC batting
Although 209 looked like a daunting target, Delhi had the resources and firepower to chase the total down. They lost KS Bharat early, but David Warner continued his rich vein of form.
Mitchell Marsh too joined in and both the Aussies tried to take advantage of the powerplay. Warner's close LBW decision went in the favor of CSK and that proved to be a pivotal moment in the chase.
Rishabh Pant joined Marsh and scored a flurry of boundaries to keep DC in the chase. But MS Dhoni once again used Moeen Ali as a trump card and it worked wonders.
The all-rounder dismissed both Pant and Marsh and also ended up with the wicket of Ripal Patel to complete sensational figures of 3/13. Although Shardul Thakur was still there at the crease, Rovman Powell's wicket proved to be the final nail in Delhi's coffin.
The batters then just decided to score as many as possible and preserve their net run rate. Still, CSK managed to beat DC by 91 runs and once again looked at their vintage best.
