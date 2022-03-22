"Devdutt Padikkal will be the highest run-scorer for RR"- Aakash Chopra ahead of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has predicted that young southpaw Devdutt Padikkal will be the highest run-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 season.

RR desperately wanted Padikkal as they engaged in a fierce bidding war against the Mumbai Indians for the services of the 21-year-old. Paddikal was finally picked up for a whopping INR 7.75 crores. The former RCB player has had an impressive run in the IPL, scoring 884 runs from just 29 games at a healthy average of 31.6.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Padikkal should open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and the experienced Jos Buttler should be pushed down the order.

Here's what the former Indian opener and cricket expert had to say:

"Devdutt Padikkal will be the highest run-scorer for RR this season. I see him opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Although this is an Achilles heel as Buttler will bat down the order but I still feel Padikkal will be the highest run-scorer."

RR have everything to make it to the playoffs: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra understands that with the inclusion of two new teams, the race to finish in the playoffs will only get tougher. However, he also believes RR have all the right players to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult add a lot of experience in the bowling department, while Shimron Hetmyer and Padikkal have given much more solidity to the batting-order. Chopra stated:

"It is very difficult this time for teams to make it to the top four, but RR have everything that it takes to make it there."

RR will begin their IPL 2022 campaign in the fifth game of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29.

