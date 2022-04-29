Dhawal Kulkarni joins Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have roped in Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni for their remaining matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). It is worth mentioning that the bowler was a part of the commentary team till now.

The five-time champions have had a dismal campaign this year and are still in search of their maiden victory. They have struggled when it comes to their bowling combinations. MI have turned to Dhawal Kulkarni as they look to come up with improved performances in the competition.

It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be able to find a place in the team's playing eleven. Rohit Sharma and Co. have tried out the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi for the Indian pacer's role. However, they haven't been successful in making a significant impact.

According to recent reports, Dhawal Kulkarni has already joined MI's team bubble and is expected to begin training with the squad soon. The right-armer has featured in 92 IPL matches in his career and has 86 wickets to his name at an impressive economy rate of 8.30.

The seasoned campaigner went unsold at the mega-auction earlier this year. His recent association with the Mumbai-based side has given a new lease to his IPL career. Dhawal Kulkarni will want to carve a niche for himself in the team's star-studded lineup.

MI to take on RR on Saturday

The Mumbai side are scheduled to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 44th league match of the season. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (April 30).

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns in this year's cash-rich league. With eight losses, MI are currently languishing in last place in the IPL points table. RR, on the other hand, have secured six wins from eight matches and are placed second.

MI are out of the playoffs race. But a win over the in-form RR team could do wonders for their confidence as they hope to salvage some pride.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar