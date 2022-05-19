"Don't understand what they are doing with Matthew Wade at No. 3" - Aakash Chopra concerned about GT batting in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was baffled to see the Gujarat Titans (GT) consistently back out-of-form wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade at No. 3.

The 34-year-old's exploits in the 2021 T20 World Cup earned him an IPL contract with the Titans. However, in the seven games that he has played, Wade has scored just 98 runs at a modest strike rate of 115.29.

Chopra failed to understand why GT would drop someone like Sai Sudharsan, who has already played a couple of impactful knocks at No. 3 for Wade.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about what changes GT can make to their side in their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He said:

"I don't understand what they are doing with Matthew Wade at No. 3. Sai Sudharsan was doing well at that position. If you want to play four overseas, then why not play Lockie Ferguson too? Just this obsession of wanting Wade to do well hasn't worked out."

GT will hope Hardik Pandya finds form going into playoffs: Aakash Chopra

While it is a do-or-die encounter for RCB, Gujarat have no reason to worry as they have already secured top spot. Aakash Chopra believes this could give them the license to try out a few new players and give rest to some of their first-team players.

However, the 44-year-old is concerned about the form of captain Hardik Pandya. Pandya started the tournament really well, but since coming back from an injury, he hasn't been among the runs. On this, Chopra stated:

"GT don't have many problems, they just need to iron out the wrinkles. Hardik Pandya hasn't scored enough runs since his return from injury. So they would hope that he finds form and goes into the playoffs with some confidence."

Gujarat can try out exciting talents like Noor Ahmed and Rahmanullah Gurbaz against RCB and see if they can find an X-factor going into the playoffs.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra