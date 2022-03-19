[Watch] "It's almost like the result and the pressure of batting on a Day 1" - Faf du Plessis on his first training session with RCB ahead of IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis took part in his first training session with the franchise after completing his three-day quarantine. The former Proteas batter has been appointed as the captain of the team ahead of IPL 2022.

Du Plessis completed his mandatory isolation period on Friday. He joined the training session along with half of the squad as well as the coaching staff.

Admitting that being outdoors feels good after a three-day quarantine in the hotel room, Du Plessis told RCB's social media team:

"Yeah, it's nice to be practicing. Out of the room after three days quarantine, It's just nice to be outdoors. So, the first day, I'll not take it too aggressively, a little easy stretch and run around but just really nice to be outside."

Comparing the initial training session to the first day of a Test match, Du Plessis continued:

"Obviously, today was day one after the three-day quarantine. So, normally what you are trying to do anyway is just to get things going again, slowly but surely. So, I started with some throwdowns just to feel bat on ball again, just to feel my technique, then went to the next stage of facing some stick bowling and some spin bowling. It's almost like the result and the pressure of batting on a day one and you just get your body movement again."

The 37-year-old will lead an IPL side for the first time in the upcoming IPL 2022. He has led the South African side across all formats during his national team days.

RCB squad for IPL 2022

After retaining Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj, the franchise were active across the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction.

Virat Kohli (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

The three-time finalists will open their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings. The contest is slated to be held at the DY Patil Stadium on March 27, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

Edited by Parimal