Dwayne Bravo becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, surpasses Lasith Malinga

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has surpassed the legendary Lasith Malinga to emerge as the all-time leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The Caribbean star achieved this feat in the seventh match of IPL 2022 between CSK and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Dwayne Bravo accounted for the wicket of Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the second innings, which was his 171st IPL wicket. The 38-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-35-1 in the match.

Most wickets in the IPL:

Dwayne Bravo - 171 wickets

Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets

Amit Mishra - 166 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 157 wickets

Harbhajan Singh - 150 wickets

Bravo was the all-time second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL at the start of the 2022 season with 167 wickets. He picked up three wickets in CSK's opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to equal Malinga's record of 170 IPL wickets.

Dwayne Bravo's journey in the IPL

Dwayne Bravo started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He represented MI in the first three seasons of the tournament, picking up 26 wickets in 30 games for them.

He was released by the Mumbai-based team ahead of the mega-auction in 2011 and was then acquired by the Chennai Super Kings. Bravo, in the years between 2011 and 2015, was easily the most successful bowler for the 'Men in Yellow'.

The all-rounder picked up six wickets in six games in 2011 followed by 15 wickets from 19 games in 2012. His best season came in 2013 where he accounted for a mind-boggling 32 wickets from 18 games. He missed out on IPL 2014 due to an injury but came back in 2015 to pick up 26 wickets in 17 matches.

Bravo then played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 and scalped 17 wickets in 15 matches. He joined CSK back in 2018 after missing the 2017 season and has accounted for 45 wickets since, playing a massive role in helping CSK lift two titles.

