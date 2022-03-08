Eager to learn from Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant: Yash Dhull ahead of IPL 2022

The captain of the victorious Indian U19 team, Yash Dhull, is excited to be a part of the IPL 2022 season. Dhull had a sensational U19 World Cup, leading the team by example with a hundred against Australia in the semifinals.

He is looking forward to meeting and interacting with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old had also led the Indian U19 team to victory in the 2008 World Cup and Dhull believes he has a lot to learn from his senior from Delhi.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Double century by Yash Dhull in 261 balls. Just his 3rd First Class game and he already has 2 centuries and now a double. U19 World Cup winner is putting on a class show. Double century by Yash Dhull in 261 balls. Just his 3rd First Class game and he already has 2 centuries and now a double. U19 World Cup winner is putting on a class show. https://t.co/f4fLZn2uaZ

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com on Tuesday, here's what Yash Dhull had to say about the possibility of meeting Virat Kohli:

"I am eager to meet Virat bhaiya. He has been my inspiration. I have always idolized him. I want to interact with him and take a lot of tips from him. I want to ask him how he bats in crunch and high-pressure games, how he manages to control his mind, and how he took his fitness to another level."

Keen to learn a lot more about leadership abilities from Kohli, Dhull said:

"I have led the Under-19 team but the way Virat bhaiya handled his team and players was amazing. I want to ask him how he managed his team and ensured his players stay pressure-free so that they can put in their best performances."

I want to learn the nuances of a leadership role from Rishabh Pant: Yash Dhull

Dhull will be representing the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 season and is excited to play under the leadership of skipper Rishabh Pant. The youngster was impressed with the way Pant led his troops in the second half of the last IPL season and is eager to learn some key leadership traits from the 24-year-old.

On this, he stated:

"Rishabh bhaiya is a great motivator and a very good captain. I want to learn the nuances of a leadership role from him. He is so energetic on the field. The way he enjoys his game and keeps motivating and encouraging his teammates from behind the wickets is amazing."

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 27.

