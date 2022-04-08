"Expect Mayank Agarwal to fire against GT" - Aakash Chopra ahead of PBKS vs GT in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expects Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal to come good against the potent Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling attack. The two teams face off in an IPL 2022 encounter tonight (April 8).

Despite playing a handy knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game, Agarwal has since been dismissed by the swinging ball twice. Gujarat's Mohammed Shami will be a huge threat for PBKS as he has been in fine form with the new ball in this year's IPL.

However, Aakash Chopra feels that Agarwal could deal reasonably well with the speedster, as they have played together for the same team in the past. In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what the 44-year-old had to say about the PBKS skipper:

"Mayank Agarwal hasn't scored runs. He gets dismissed by Umesh Yadav in one innings and by Mukesh Choudhary in the other. There has been just one innings of note, so it is about time that he scores runs. He has played together with Shami for a long time in the same team so I expect him to start firing."

Agarwal's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been inconsistent this season. However, he has good numbers against the GT bowlers and Aakash Chopra feels this could just be his night. He added:

"If you look at Shikhar Dhawan's head-to-head with all these bowlers, the numbers are good. He has looked in good form but that big innings has eluded him. So it is going to be an important one."

You have to play Bairstow because he is a game-changer: Aakash Chopra

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has made quite an impact with the bat this season for PBKS. In three games, he has scored 83 runs at a stupendous strike rate of 230.56.

However, his place is now in question with star England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow available for selection. Aakash Chopra feels the Sri Lankan power-hitter will need to make way as Bairstow is a game-changer. The 44-year-old stated:

"Bairstow is available and I think he will play. Whatever Bhanuka Rajapaksa did till now, he did well, but you would want to look elsewhere now. When you have Bairstow you need to play him because he is a game-changer. The day he clicks, he can score 70-80 or even a hundred."

It will be interesting to see whether the power-packed batting line-up of PBKS will be able to nullify the sensational bowling attack of GT.

