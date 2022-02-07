"Experience is a very important factor" - Dinesh Karthik hopeful of India comeback 

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is hoping to create an impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) as he aims to make a comeback to the national side. The 36-year-old is targeting the shortest format to get back into the reckoning.

Speaking to PTI, the right-handed batter pointed out he is of the same age as Shikhar Dhawan, who emerged as the leading run-getter in India's ODI series against South Africa earlier this year. He underlined the importance of experience and how it is critical in multi-nation competitions.

Dinesh Karthik said:

"T20s will be the starting point for me. Obviously, with a tournament like the IPL, you play against the best in the world and you get an opportunity to showcase your skills. As a middle order batter I can try and create an impact.

“Age is definitely not the thing that a lot of normal people look at it (for India comeback). Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run getter (in ODIs in South Africa) and we are the same age.”

Karthik cited the examples of seasoned campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who were an integral part of Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. He believes that age is no longer the criteria for selection.

"People tend to figure out, understand their body, the amount of cricket they can play and all of those reasons, like a big example was the way you know Shoaib Malik and Hafeez were able to contribute to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

"Experience is a very important factor in multi-nation tournaments. You could see that very evidently in the last few tournaments that have been held," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Karthik's last international appearance came in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. He managed just six runs in the fixture and hasn't donned the Indian blues since.

"It’s great if I can play for CSK" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is set to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction. He is among the players who have listed their base price at INR 2 crore.

The talented gloveman stated that it will be good if he represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, as he is from the city. He added:

"Look, it’s great if I can play for CSK. I’m from Chennai. But at the end of the day, what’s important for me is whichever team that I get to play in, it will be an absolute honour because as I said, all this practice that I’ve been doing these days is to try and do well in a tournament like the IPL.”

The IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. A total of 590 players will feature in the two-day event.

