"Faf du Plessis has got the respect of everyone, hope senior guys can help him" - Glenn Maxwell ahead of his IPL 2022 comeback

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be buoyed by the return of Glenn Maxwell as the star all-rounder is likely to be available for selection from their next game. Maxwell has been following the way RCB have played this season and has been impressed by the leadership of skipper Faf du Plessis.

The 33-year-old feels Du Plessis is the right man to lead RCB. But he also believes that with other experienced players like Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, and himself around, Du Plessis will have a strong leadership group to take advice from.

Speaking in a video posted by RCB on YouTube, Glenn Maxwell opened up about Du Plessis' captaincy so far this season. He said:

"We are really happy with the squad that we have accumulated and we are very happy with Faf at the helm. I think he has done a good job for the franchise and even the way he started, he has got the respect of everyone in the room. Not only does he lead by example with his actions but he also performs really well."

Maxwell also highlighted the importance of having a strong leadership group so that all the pressure of decision-making doesn't mount on the captain alone. He added:

"Hopefully the senior guys around him can help him out as well. So it is not just him shouldering all the work which is something we have potentially seen in previous years at RCB. We are very fortunate with the squad that we have got and we feel it's a winning squad."

Glenn Maxwell also impressed with Dinesh Karthik's heroics

Another player that Glenn Maxwell highly admires is RCB's new finisher Dinesh Karthik. The 36-year-old has been in sensational form, having scored 90 runs in three games at a ridiculous strike rate of 204.55 and is yet to be dismissed.

Glenn Maxwell believes Karthik's power-hitting gives RCB that much-needed depth in their batting and allows other batters to play freely. He stated:

"What I have been really excited has been one of the old fellows, Dinesh Karthik. He has been awesome, come in, great form, old fellow is still doing it. I played with him in 2013 at Mumbai and nine years later we find ourselves in the same changeroom. So to see him start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us."

RCB will play their next game against the Mumbai Indians on April 12.

