“Try Rashid Khan against Buttler” - Sanjay Manjrekar on Gujarat’s bowling plan to RR opener in IPL 2022 Final

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that the Gujarat Titans (GT) could bring on leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the powerplay to try and unsettle Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler in the IPL 2022 final.

Manjrekar pointed out that Buttler has struggled a bit when he has been cramped for room and Rashid has that accuracy to stifle the Rajasthan batter.

31-year-old Buttler has been in sensational form with the willow in IPL 2022. He is the leading run-getter in this year’s edition by some distance, having hammered 824 runs in 16 matches with four hundreds and as many fifties.

Previewing the GT vs RR IPL 2022 final clash on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar was asked how Gujarat could stop Buttler from firing on all cylinders. He replied:

“Maybe try Rashid Khan against Buttler. He bowls stump to stump. Whenever Buttler has been in trouble, it has been with that line that has been straight on, into the stumps and full.”

The RR opener lost some rhythm in the second half of the league stage. However, he has rediscovered his form in the playoffs, scoring 89 off 56 in Qualifier 1 (vs GT) and 106* off 60 in Qualifier 2 (vs RCB)

“Seam bowlers have had some success with Test-match lengths” - Daniel Vettori on how GT can stop Buttler

Sharing his views on the same topic, former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori admitted that it’s a question (how to stop Buttler?) that could potentially decide the IPL 2022 final. According to the Kiwi legend, Gujarat can try and keep him quiet with Test-match lengths. He elaborated:

“I think GT have the personnel, particularly in Mohammed Shami. Seam bowlers have had some success in the past against him with that Test-match line and lengths, trying to challenge the stumps as much as possible. If they can be aggressive in those areas, they can give themselves a chance, or be it a very tough one.”

Gujarat have beaten Rajasthan in both previous meetings between the teams in IPL 2022. However, Buttler has scored half-centuries in both of them. The RR opener smashed 54 off 24 in the league match, but Rajasthan went down by 37 runs in a chase of 193.

In Qualifier 1, his 89 featured 12 fours and two sixes. GT, however, chased down the target of 189 with seven wickets in hand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava