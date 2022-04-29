"Finally a Hooda-Krunal lafda!" - Fans troll Krunal, LSG for Hooda run-out & batting collapse against PBKS in IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered an unusual batting collapse against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2022 on Friday. The highlight of their innings was the unfortunate run-out involving Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda.

Krunal and Hooda played together for Baroda, but the latter had accused the Baroda skipper of using foul words on him which led to a huge controversy. Although it looks like the duo have made peace with the past and have moved on, Hooda's run-out gave the fans something to speak about.

Fans on Twitter trolled Krunal for calling Hooda for a second run, which was probably not needed at that point. Hooda's wicket triggered a batting collapse which meant that LSG could only muster 153/8 in their first innings.

Here are some of the reactions to that run-out and the collapse:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer



"So everyone's gonna be rich?"



God: No, a Krunal-Hooda mix-up run-out. God: Today I am going to fulfill wishes of mass."So everyone's gonna be rich?"God: No, a Krunal-Hooda mix-up run-out. #IPL God: Today I am going to fulfill wishes of mass. "So everyone's gonna be rich?"God: No, a Krunal-Hooda mix-up run-out. #IPL

Devvrat @DevvratUnadkat Krunal runs Hooda out. IPL at its best. Krunal runs Hooda out. IPL at its best.

vru @BringHopeToUs All this batting depth but no quality. Hooda had one extra inning than his usual for the season. Krunal, Holder aren't that great. Their best opener is on bench who won them a game in highest chase. Nah they don't deserve to reach playoffs All this batting depth but no quality. Hooda had one extra inning than his usual for the season. Krunal, Holder aren't that great. Their best opener is on bench who won them a game in highest chase. Nah they don't deserve to reach playoffs

DHRUV🇫🇷 @IamDhruv45 #LSGvsPBKS

Krunal Pandya After Running Out Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya After Running Out Deepak Hooda #LSGvsPBKS Krunal Pandya After Running Out Deepak Hooda https://t.co/L0W6OfXEwp

Sunny Cricket @sunsunn_y 1 run out karaya fir khud catch dediya. Well done Krunal 1 run out karaya fir khud catch dediya. Well done Krunal

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Finally a Hooda-Krunal Lafda

Thanks to Bairstow. Finally a Hooda-Krunal LafdaThanks to Bairstow.

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 . #IPL2022 Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda run out was on my wishlist and it has happened Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda run out was on my wishlist and it has happened 😂😂😂😂😂. #IPL2022

Neel Patel @NeelPatel189 Deepak hooda waiting in the dressing room for Krunal during innings break Deepak hooda waiting in the dressing room for Krunal during innings break https://t.co/u0zYF5p7pI

Royal Hindustani @Rudra2812 🤣

Best moment of this

#PBKSvsLSG Krunal and Hooda were batting together and there was a run outBest moment of this #IPL2022 "Hoornal" Moment Krunal and Hooda were batting together and there was a run out😭🤣Best moment of this #IPL2022 "Hoornal" Moment 😂#PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/F25NYYzD9U

Ganesh Shelke @ganeshshelke272 Krunal Pandya when Hooda went for that suicidal second run Krunal Pandya when Hooda went for that suicidal second run https://t.co/KJHTkVR700

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 Aiyyo! The Krunal-Hooda story could have done without a run-out! #LSGvsPBKS Aiyyo! The Krunal-Hooda story could have done without a run-out! #LSGvsPBKS

. @82_notout Krunal owned hooda once again Krunal owned hooda once again😆

Sumit Sundriyal 🇮🇳 @SumitSun14



#PBKSvsLSG #IPL2022



PS: It was Hooda's fault though. Deepak Hooda Run Out, while Krunal Pandya was at the other end.PS: It was Hooda's fault though. Deepak Hooda Run Out, while Krunal Pandya was at the other end. 😆😆#PBKSvsLSG #IPL2022 PS: It was Hooda's fault though. https://t.co/AzejkAq8iQ

. @finehaihum Lsg deserved this for making Lewis sit on bench Lsg deserved this for making Lewis sit on bench

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill The one match where LSG reduce their batting depth, is when they need it the most.



Here's the thing about batting depth, you can't measure it by the no of balls a no. 7/8 faces, you have to measure it qualitatively by seeing if the Top 6 is indeed taking a high risk approach. The one match where LSG reduce their batting depth, is when they need it the most.Here's the thing about batting depth, you can't measure it by the no of balls a no. 7/8 faces, you have to measure it qualitatively by seeing if the Top 6 is indeed taking a high risk approach.

Manjit🏏 @KLRahul4ever LSG fans if you still expecting win

Woke up you may be in dream. LSG fans if you still expecting win Woke up you may be in dream.

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully If u leave KL, in the Last match LSG batters were 57(58). Someone must have given intent talk but this wasn't the pitch to display that. 🤣 If u leave KL, in the Last match LSG batters were 57(58). Someone must have given intent talk but this wasn't the pitch to display that. 🤣

Aditya @Adityakrsaha LSG has failed to utilize Marcus Stoinis so far. They are not sure about his role in the team post-auction. One of the worst retention so far. LSG has failed to utilize Marcus Stoinis so far. They are not sure about his role in the team post-auction. One of the worst retention so far.

Manjit🏏 @KLRahul4ever What a finished team is LSG

Bottles everytime when KLol doesn't score big. What a finished team is LSG Bottles everytime when KLol doesn't score big.

best girl | IPL era @awkdipti LSG is so useless, can’t win when i wanted them to LSG is so useless, can’t win when i wanted them to

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS What in name of logic is this batting? Why are LSG taking on KG? It's the 15th over. What in name of logic is this batting? Why are LSG taking on KG? It's the 15th over.

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 twitter.com/KOCricket528/s… Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 #LSGvPBKS On good days, you might not need your batting depth but that doesn't mean you reduce it to strengthen bowling which wasn't their weakest front. I would understand if a team with weak bowling makes that call, not this team. #IPL2022 On good days, you might not need your batting depth but that doesn't mean you reduce it to strengthen bowling which wasn't their weakest front. I would understand if a team with weak bowling makes that call, not this team. #IPL2022 #LSGvPBKS On an other day, KL would have just batted through and LSG might have been in a better position but that doesn't change that they weakened their batting knowingly and took the risk of this happening. #IPL2022 On an other day, KL would have just batted through and LSG might have been in a better position but that doesn't change that they weakened their batting knowingly and took the risk of this happening. #IPL2022 twitter.com/KOCricket528/s…

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully That was so unlike badoni. Someone in LSG wants them to score 200. This is not the pitch for that. That was so unlike badoni. Someone in LSG wants them to score 200. This is not the pitch for that.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah First time this season LSG’s batting has underperformed. MidToo many wickets thrown away with loose sttokws caused mid-innings collapse. Barely managed to get past 150. Need 2-3 wickets in Powerplay yo defend this First time this season LSG’s batting has underperformed. MidToo many wickets thrown away with loose sttokws caused mid-innings collapse. Barely managed to get past 150. Need 2-3 wickets in Powerplay yo defend this

LSG lost their last seven wickets for just 46 runs

Mayank Agarwal finally won a toss and had no hesitation in putting LSG into bat first. KL Rahul's sensational century in the last game showed his importance as an anchor to his side. But the Lucknow skipper departed soon after and both Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda had to consolidate.

After getting their eye in, both began to play a bit more freely and at 98/1, Lucknow looked good to reach the 170-run mark. But Sandeep Sharma struck with a crucial breakthrough of De Kock. Lucknow once again held back Marcus Stoinis and sent Krunal Pandya at No.4.

Deepak Hooda's run-out opened the floodgates for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers. Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar squeezed the opposition batting and from 98/1, Lucknow slipped to 111/6.

Some lusty blows from the likes of Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan helped Lucknow cross the 150-run mark. However, PBKS have got off to a decent start with the bat and KL Rahul will need quick wickets from his bowlers if they want to make a match out of this.

