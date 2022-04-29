"Finally a Hooda-Krunal lafda!" - Fans troll Krunal, LSG for Hooda run-out & batting collapse against PBKS in IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered an unusual batting collapse against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2022 on Friday. The highlight of their innings was the unfortunate run-out involving Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda.
Krunal and Hooda played together for Baroda, but the latter had accused the Baroda skipper of using foul words on him which led to a huge controversy. Although it looks like the duo have made peace with the past and have moved on, Hooda's run-out gave the fans something to speak about.
Fans on Twitter trolled Krunal for calling Hooda for a second run, which was probably not needed at that point. Hooda's wicket triggered a batting collapse which meant that LSG could only muster 153/8 in their first innings.
LSG lost their last seven wickets for just 46 runs
Mayank Agarwal finally won a toss and had no hesitation in putting LSG into bat first. KL Rahul's sensational century in the last game showed his importance as an anchor to his side. But the Lucknow skipper departed soon after and both Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda had to consolidate.
After getting their eye in, both began to play a bit more freely and at 98/1, Lucknow looked good to reach the 170-run mark. But Sandeep Sharma struck with a crucial breakthrough of De Kock. Lucknow once again held back Marcus Stoinis and sent Krunal Pandya at No.4.
Deepak Hooda's run-out opened the floodgates for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers. Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar squeezed the opposition batting and from 98/1, Lucknow slipped to 111/6.
Some lusty blows from the likes of Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan helped Lucknow cross the 150-run mark. However, PBKS have got off to a decent start with the bat and KL Rahul will need quick wickets from his bowlers if they want to make a match out of this.