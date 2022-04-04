[Watch] Glenn Maxwell catches up with Yuzvendra Chahal after completing quarantine  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently caught up with former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal while training. The Australian all-rounder joined the team's practice session after completing his three-day quarantine period. Maxwell is now eligible to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The duo were instrumental figures in RCB's IPL 2021 campaign. The all-rounder scored 513 runs to record his second-best IPL season while the leg-spinner claimed 18 wickets to help the franchise qualify for the playoffs.

The World Cup winner joined the IPL bio-bubble late after taking time off to get married. Rajasthan Royals' social media accounts captured the moment when the former teammates reconciled.

Following the end of IPL 2021, the all-rounder was retained by the franchise as their second pick. Chahal, on the other hand, found himself in the auction pool and was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The leg-spinner has begun his stint with the new franchise on a stellar note with five wickets in two matches.

Maxwell and Chahal go a long way back

Prior to sharing a dressing room with RCB in 2021, Chahal and Maxwell were teammates while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Both players endured lackluster spells with the five-time champions in 2013.

The 33-year-old spoke highly of Chahal last year after reuniting with him at RCB. In an interview with the franchise, he said:

“I am certainly looking forward to playing with my little friend. He is already played a few little pranks on me since I have been here in the first couple of days. We first were in the same squad in 2013 for Mumbai Indians. So we have been friends for a long time now. We have been close ever since."

"Every time we come up against each other it is the same feeling. A big hug before the game. I am playing with him while I am on the ground, putting him in a headlock while I am batting and he is bowling."

