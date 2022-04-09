×
"God help you guys!" - Twitter trolls CSK and their fans as Men in Yellow lose four on the trot in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2010. (P.C.:iplt20.com)

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 09, 2022 08:00 PM IST
News

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost their fourth game in a row this season. A sensational knock from Abhishek Sharma ensured that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got their first points on the board through a comfortable win by eight wickets.

It looked like the Super Kings had posted a competitive total on the board, but the SRH opener just took the game away from the Men in Yellow. By the time they got his wicket, it was too late.

Fans on Twitter were understandably disappointed with CSK's lack of fight in the second innings. They are not used to seeing such a champion team struggle and here are some of their reactions:

Omg just met Top BCCI official, he is saying CSK gonna win 8 matches in a row.
How many matches lost as a #CSK captain? https://t.co/jVrWARYFoX
CSK are the team to beat.
CSK dressing room scenes after another loss https://t.co/VFh34Rbi0X
Current CSK squad https://t.co/jQIqw71bUA
CSK's 4th loss loading... Once again Its time for... ... "Oye ek match tey jeet ke jao moment" .. https://t.co/gs78kqDRGB
"Hurry up, it's an emergency! He was supporting CSK" https://t.co/M3rbPGFZIM
Via ~ CSK fans* 🥺 https://t.co/JspRY6iGRN
CSK donating 2 Points to every team be like : https://t.co/rqdigdliJm
I share your pain @ChennaiIPL fans. But seriously what a team Chennai have become. And most of this team will remain for about three years. God help you guys. #IPL2022
CSK to MI today... Please https://t.co/qXlWdplstD
Only the second time CSK have lost four consecutive matches in IPLThen : 2010Now : 2022#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CSK
Really feel for RCB fans who have achieved nothing in 14 years still support them till now❤! I'm so done with CSK just after 4 losses whereas we won out 4th title just around 6 months ago!
Belt treatment to whoever kept CSK matches on weekends.
Anyone who needs a win to get the season going simply needs to play CSK
csk and mi are competing for the last 2 places in the table 💀
What have Csk and United turned into mahn…pain. https://t.co/jWsBQljZa6
CSK is turning RCB now . 🥲
CSK fans right now#IPL2022 #CSKvSRH https://t.co/9l2QO9MctH
CSK.. without Raina.. at the bottom of the table. Proper 2020 vibes as said by @VallavanCricket 😢
CSK fans right now: https://t.co/V3ltixfdSK
CSK WITHOUT DHONI CAPTAINCY.... 💔💔💔#CSKvSRH https://t.co/HlRwhUJTFG
*CSK fans in2021: 2022: https://t.co/7Ka9Or24W8

Abhishek Sharma ends CSK's hopes of first win

A lot of questions were asked about Abhishek Sharma's opening slot for SRH after two failures. The young man from Punjab had his work cut out and had to dig deep. The CSK bowlers didn't get early wickets in the powerplay, but managed to keep SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek quiet.

However, once he got his eye in, the 21-year-old began to take on the opposition bowlers and played some delightful strokes. Chennai did get the big wicket of Williamson, but Rahul Tripathi stormed out of the blocks at No. 3 and denied any momentum to the opposition.

Abhishek couldn't quite take his team home as he was dismissed for a well-made 75 off just 50 deliveries. But Tripathi's quickfire 39 off 15 balls and Nicholas Pooran's finishing touches ensured there were no further hiccups for SRH.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Super Kings are deeply missing their star pacer Deepak Chahar as the bowling attack looks extremely weak. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja now has some serious thinking to do as every game from now could be a virtual knockout for the four-time IPL champions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
