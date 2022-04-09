"God help you guys!" - Twitter trolls CSK and their fans as Men in Yellow lose four on the trot in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost their fourth game in a row this season. A sensational knock from Abhishek Sharma ensured that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got their first points on the board through a comfortable win by eight wickets.

It looked like the Super Kings had posted a competitive total on the board, but the SRH opener just took the game away from the Men in Yellow. By the time they got his wicket, it was too late.

Fans on Twitter were understandably disappointed with CSK's lack of fight in the second innings. They are not used to seeing such a champion team struggle and here are some of their reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Omg just met Top BCCI official, he is saying CSK gonna win 8 matches in a row. Omg just met Top BCCI official, he is saying CSK gonna win 8 matches in a row.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket CSK are the team to beat. CSK are the team to beat.

Saahil Sharma @faahil CSK dressing room scenes after another loss CSK dressing room scenes after another loss https://t.co/VFh34Rbi0X

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 CSK's 4th loss loading... Once again Its time for... ... "Oye ek match tey jeet ke jao moment" .. CSK's 4th loss loading... Once again Its time for... ... "Oye ek match tey jeet ke jao moment" .. https://t.co/gs78kqDRGB

PrinCe @Prince8bx CSK donating 2 Points to every team be like : CSK donating 2 Points to every team be like : https://t.co/rqdigdliJm

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 I share your pain @ChennaiIPL fans. But seriously what a team Chennai have become. And most of this team will remain for about three years. God help you guys. #IPL2022 I share your pain @ChennaiIPL fans. But seriously what a team Chennai have become. And most of this team will remain for about three years. God help you guys. #IPL2022

MSDian™ @ItzThanesh



Then : 2010

Now : 2022



#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CSK Only the second time CSK have lost four consecutive matches in IPLThen : 2010Now : 2022 Only the second time CSK have lost four consecutive matches in IPLThen : 2010Now : 2022#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CSK

🕶 @Msditcell !



I'm so done with CSK just after 4 losses whereas we won out 4th title just around 6 months ago! Really feel for RCB fans who have achieved nothing in 14 years still support them till nowI'm so done with CSK just after 4 losses whereas we won out 4th title just around 6 months ago! Really feel for RCB fans who have achieved nothing in 14 years still support them till now❤! I'm so done with CSK just after 4 losses whereas we won out 4th title just around 6 months ago!

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Belt treatment to whoever kept CSK matches on weekends. Belt treatment to whoever kept CSK matches on weekends.

S @SaucyCarletto Anyone who needs a win to get the season going simply needs to play CSK Anyone who needs a win to get the season going simply needs to play CSK

sam @samrahhussainn csk and mi are competing for the last 2 places in the table csk and mi are competing for the last 2 places in the table 💀

I am Negan @freakforbruno What have Csk and United turned into mahn…pain. What have Csk and United turned into mahn…pain. https://t.co/jWsBQljZa6

Zaanity🌻 @zaanity CSK is turning RCB now . 🥲 CSK is turning RCB now . 🥲

Jack @Switch_hitt CSK.. without Raina.. at the bottom of the table. Proper 2020 vibes as said by @VallavanCricket CSK.. without Raina.. at the bottom of the table. Proper 2020 vibes as said by @VallavanCricket 😢

Abhishek Sharma ends CSK's hopes of first win

A lot of questions were asked about Abhishek Sharma's opening slot for SRH after two failures. The young man from Punjab had his work cut out and had to dig deep. The CSK bowlers didn't get early wickets in the powerplay, but managed to keep SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek quiet.

However, once he got his eye in, the 21-year-old began to take on the opposition bowlers and played some delightful strokes. Chennai did get the big wicket of Williamson, but Rahul Tripathi stormed out of the blocks at No. 3 and denied any momentum to the opposition.

Abhishek couldn't quite take his team home as he was dismissed for a well-made 75 off just 50 deliveries. But Tripathi's quickfire 39 off 15 balls and Nicholas Pooran's finishing touches ensured there were no further hiccups for SRH.

The Super Kings are deeply missing their star pacer Deepak Chahar as the bowling attack looks extremely weak. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja now has some serious thinking to do as every game from now could be a virtual knockout for the four-time IPL champions.

