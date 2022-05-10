"Got my lucky charm for tomorrow"- Krunal Pandya posts a photo of Hardik Pandya's son wearing LSG jersey ahead of IPL 2022 match against GT

The Pandya brothers will go head-to-head for the second time in IPL 2022 tonight (Tuesday, May 5) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Ahead of the battle against his younger brother Hardik, Krunal posted a photo of Hardik's son Agastya wearing the Lucknow Super Giants jersey.

Krunal Pandya seems to have gifted a customized Lucknow Super Giants jersey to Agastya as the jersey has his name written on the back. Krunal wrote in the caption of his post that he has got his lucky charm with him.

"Got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow’s game." wrote Krunal.

When the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants crossed swords for the first time in IPL 2022, Krunal Pandya dismissed Hardik Pandya, but the latter's team won the match by five wickets. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in Pune tonight.

One of the two new teams will likely book their spot in IPL 2022 Playoffs tonight

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Not a favourable result but we’ll learn and take our lessons forward into the next games. Chin up, boys Not a favourable result but we’ll learn and take our lessons forward into the next games. Chin up, boys ✌️ https://t.co/YOL9tGkcHT

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants hold the top two positions in the IPL 2022 standings, with 16 points each. GT was at the helm of the standings for a considerable amount of time before LSG overtook them with four back-to-back wins. The Titans, on the other hand, are on a two-match losing streak.

Looking at the recent performances of the two franchises, the Lucknow Super Giants will start as the favorites to win tonight. The winner of this battle will likely qualify for the playoffs.

Generally, 16 points is enough to qualify for the IPL playoffs, but 18 points will almost guarantee them a top-four finish. It will be exciting to see which new franchise makes it to the IPL playoffs. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

