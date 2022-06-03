"GT wouldn't have been successful if Hardik Pandya hadn't scored runs" - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reserved high praise for Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya. He mentioned how the talismanic all-rounder was instrumental in his side's championship victory in the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old stated that the side wouldn't have been crowned champions if Hardik Pandya hadn't fired with both bat and ball.

He also opined that the player's fearless approach while leading the team had a major role to play in their successful stint.

Chopra said:

"Hardik Pandya led from the front. What he has done this season is surely incredible. This team wouldn't have been successful if Hardik Pandya hadn't scored runs. They wouldn't have had a sixth bowling option if he wasn't bowling. But he did bowl and also picked up important wickets. His captaincy has been fearless and flawless."

Story continues below ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Pandya seamlessly transitioned into the captaincy role and was able to lead in an exemplary fashion in their maiden season.

The former KKR batter pointed out that the 28-year-old showcased great composure on the field and credited him for the side's success.

Chopra added:

"Hardik Pandya deserves a lot of credit. When you become a part of a new franchise and have to work with a new coaching staff, there is a honeymoon period initially. But there comes a time after that where differences crop up. But it was like fish to water. He fit seamlessly into the captaincy role and also performed with bat and ball. There was a lot of calmness in the execution of the strategies as well."

Hardik Pandya emerged as the top performer with the bat for the Gujarat-based side in this year's cash-rich league. The right-hander mustered 487 runs in 15 games. Furthermore, he also bagged eight wickets and had an impressive economy rate of 7.28.

Story continues below ad

"He maintained a beautiful harmony within the team" - Aakash Chopra on GT head coach Ashish Nehra

Chopra added that head coach Ashish Nehra did a fine job to keep the team together throughout the season. He highlighted that the team didn't have a lot of superstars in their lineup, but still managed to outperform others with their combined efforts.

He stated:

"We must acknowledge Ashish Nehra. He has become the first Indian head coach to win the IPL and he played a major role for GT. He was at the helm of a side that didn't have a lot of superstars, and everybody needed to punch above their weight."

Aakash Chopra further added:

"There were obvious weaknesses, but despite that, he was able to create history with his team. He maintained a beautiful harmony within the team."

Story continues below ad

GT played a dominant brand of cricket throughout the competition. They finished as table-toppers in the league stage and backed it up with stellar performances in the Qualifier.

They followed it up with a stunning seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the coveted trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far