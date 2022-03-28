"Earlier, he used to be in his own mood" - Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami on how captaincy has changed Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami has stated that he has seen a significant change in Hardik Pandya since the all-rounder was named captain of the IPL franchise. The seasoned cricketer asserted that, according to him, Pandya is ready to take on the responsibility of leadership.

GT are making their IPL debut with a clash against another new franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Shami shared his thoughts on Gujarat’s captain for the IPL 2022 season. In an interview posted on IPLT20.COM, he opined:

Pandya (as a captain) is very different. Earlier, he used to be a bit laidback and in his own mood, but now he is taking responsibility and talking to players as well. He has spoken about situations and conditions. I have seen those changes and I feel he is ready to take responsibility (smiles).”

On the kind of preparations he has made for this year’s IPL, the 31-year-old asserted that he is in good rhythm since India have been constantly playing matches in recent months. He said:

“Everyone is aware of what kind of preparation is needed for the T20 format. The good thing is that we were constantly playing cricket, so we were in rhythm. Irrespective of the format, the important thing is to have match preparation behind you.”

The pacer was part of India’s 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka at home earlier this month and claimed five wickets in two Tests.

“New season and new franchise, so hoping for some new results” – Mohammed Shami

Before being picked by the Gujarat Titans at the mega auction, Shami was with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise. He claimed 19 wickets in 14 games last season but was not retained.

Looking forward to his new journey with the Gujarat franchise in the IPL, the right-handed medium-pacer said:

“It’s a new season and a new franchise, so I'm hoping for some new results.”

Asked for his thoughts on the two new franchises making their debut in the same IPL game, Shami concluded:

“Both franchises are new, so the aim will be to give more than 100%. But you also need to prepare according to the wicket and the ground. I think it will be a good fight as both sides are well balanced.”

The Gujarat Titans won the toss and invited the Lucknow Super Giants to bat in Match 4 of IPL 2022. Shami got his team off to a perfect start, having Rahul caught behind with the first delivery of the match.

