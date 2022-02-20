×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil their new logo in the 'metaverse' with virtual Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra

Virtual members of Gujarat Titans unveil team logo.
Virtual members of Gujarat Titans unveil team logo.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 20, 2022 07:23 PM IST
News

One the two new IPL franchises Gujarat Titans unveiled their team logo on Sunday, becoming the final team to do so ahead of the 2022 season.

A combination of deep blue and subdued gold colours, the logo takes the shape of a kite, apparently a tribute to the famous Kite Festival of Ahmedabad. The franchise's title is mentioned in bold and underlined with a white lightning bolt.

You can see it here:

𝗦𝗮𝗯 𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙤 𝗸𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗮 𝗱𝗼!😀#GujaratTitans https://t.co/tuQp13Nhhw

Gujarat Titans also found a unique way for their logo reveal. They curated a video of team captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra and opening batter Shubman Gill in the 'metaverse' - a parallel, virtual world - discussing the details of the logo, and what it represents for the franchise.

In the video, Nehra's virtual character says:

"This is not just our identity, this is our team's fervour and spirit!"

Hardik's avatar adds:

"Our DNA is about reaching the top, the apex and always moving upwards."

Gill's character contributes:

"And our identity includes the kite of Gujarat, which isn't just a hobby but a larger than life feeling."

Nehra's adds:

"And our fervour is a lightning bolt, sheer energy and unlimited power."
🏃🏃‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! ▶️ Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! ⭐ ▶️  bit.ly/titans_dugout#GujaratTitans https://t.co/9N6Cl6a3y4

The logo is also in stark contrast with the other new franchise - Lucknow Super Giants - which has a blue bat with tri-coloured wings and the title at the centre.

Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans signed Pandya, Gill and Rashid Khan in the pre-season draft. Although they didn't have the best of times at the IPL 2022 auction, they built up a pretty decent squad for the season. Here's how they would stack up:

Also Read Article Continues below

Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी