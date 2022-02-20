IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil their new logo in the 'metaverse' with virtual Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra

One the two new IPL franchises Gujarat Titans unveiled their team logo on Sunday, becoming the final team to do so ahead of the 2022 season.

A combination of deep blue and subdued gold colours, the logo takes the shape of a kite, apparently a tribute to the famous Kite Festival of Ahmedabad. The franchise's title is mentioned in bold and underlined with a white lightning bolt.

You can see it here:

Gujarat Titans also found a unique way for their logo reveal. They curated a video of team captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra and opening batter Shubman Gill in the 'metaverse' - a parallel, virtual world - discussing the details of the logo, and what it represents for the franchise.

In the video, Nehra's virtual character says:

"This is not just our identity, this is our team's fervour and spirit!"

Hardik's avatar adds:

"Our DNA is about reaching the top, the apex and always moving upwards."

Gill's character contributes:

"And our identity includes the kite of Gujarat, which isn't just a hobby but a larger than life feeling."

Nehra's adds:

"And our fervour is a lightning bolt, sheer energy and unlimited power."

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans ‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! bit.ly/titans_dugout



The logo is also in stark contrast with the other new franchise - Lucknow Super Giants - which has a blue bat with tri-coloured wings and the title at the centre.

Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans signed Pandya, Gill and Rashid Khan in the pre-season draft. Although they didn't have the best of times at the IPL 2022 auction, they built up a pretty decent squad for the season. Here's how they would stack up:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh.

