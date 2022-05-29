IPL 2022: "Throughout my life peoplee have counted me out, they have taken it back now" - Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya stated that people have scrutinized him throughout his career on various things. The Baroda-born all-rounder said people questioned his ability as captain but he believes he has proved them wrong.

Pandya, captaining for the first time in top-level cricket, has surprisingly proved himself to be arguably the best captain in IPL 2022. The 28-year-old has made tactically sound decisions and led from the front with his performances. He has scored 453 runs in 14 matches at an average of 45.30, but has managed only five scalps while bowling.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 @gujarat_titans We've made it this far with this incredibly talented, hardworking, and fantastic group. Now, the final hurdle awaits.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the franchise, Pandya spoke about how people have counted him out continuously. However, he thinks his performances have answered them back and said:

"Throughout my life people have counted me out, always put a question mark, and the same thing happened when we went ahead about his auction, or even retention or even my captaincy. You know the best way to answer is not answer and I think all the people who said something or give their opinion, I don't have to tell them to take it back. I think they themselves have taken it back."

The seam-bowling all-rounder started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians back in 2015 and has played an integral role in four of their title wins. His best season with the five-time champions came in 2019 when he hammered 402 runs in 16 games at 44.67.

Ashish Nehra gets the best out of me: Hardik Pandya

Ashish Nehra during the mega auction. (Credits: Twitter)

Pandya credited the Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him this season. He also accredited the rest of the coaching staff for keeping the environment relaxed. He said:

"Someone who can understand me and know me as a person and kind of get the best out of me would be Ashish Nehra. So for me, playing and spending so much time with him is always fun and I've always enjoyed his company no matter what."

He added:

"Our cricketing minds work in similar fashion. He makes sure he gives ample time to every individual. Ashu Pa and a lot of credit goes to the support staff to make sure that the outside environment is pretty chilled out and all that."

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



Head Coach Ashish Nehra shares his vote of confidence for our Captain!

The Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29 to determine the IPL 2022 champions.

