“I have played for so long, so I know what to talk and where” – Suresh Raina on commentary debut during IPL 2022

Former India international cricketer Suresh Raina has stated that he is excited to make his commentary debut during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. He asserted that he will use his experience of playing cricket while on the mic.

The 35-year-old was confirmed as one of the commentators on the Star Sports panel for the upcoming IPL season. Speaking during an interaction organized by Star Sports, Raina said about his new role:

“I will enjoy it. I have played for so long, so I know what to talk and where. I feel it will be really exciting. It’s a new role so I will try to entertain the audience and enjoy the experience.”

Terming commentary as a different challenge from playing the game, he explained:

“Playing in front of a crowd, I am used to it now because playing for country or any IPL team, it was my first love. Doing commentary is something I still need to learn. It will be difficult.”

Raina, however, promised to have fun with a lot of his former India teammates also on the panel. He said:

“Irfan (Pathan) especially, whenever we used to play IPL, we used to talk a lot. Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) was also there in the team, Piyush Chawla is also coming on board. He has played a lot of IPL. I am sure it will be a lot of fun.”

The left-handed batter decided to take up the commentary role after going unsold at the IPL 2022 mega-auction in Bengaluru. He had registered his name in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crores but found no takers at the event.

“Excited like hell” – Ravi Shastri on returning to commentary during IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 edition will also mark the return of Ravi Shastri to the commentary box. The former Indian all-rounder was away from the mic for a few years as he was coaching the national team. On his return to commentating, Shastri said:

“It’s good to be back. I exited from the Star Sports studio five years ago during a Test match between India and England and now I come back in 2022. (I am) excited like hell. Ready to kick some serious… whatever.”

Shastri’s stint as Team India’s head coach came to an end following the T20 World Cup last year.

